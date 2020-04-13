Accessories Android OnePlus Audio 5G

New leaks reveal final OnePlus 8 Pro 5G puzzle pieces

by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2020, 2:49 AM
Yes, we're only a little over 24 hours away from the official announcement event of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G at the time of this writing. And yes, the two phones have already been leaked profusely and thoroughly detailed by rock-solid sources, tipsters, and insiders. But no, we don't have the full story yet. Or rather we didn't have the full story until mobile leaking legend Evan Blass revealed quite possibly the final piece of the puzzle.

As confirmed exactly a week ago, OnePlus has a "special online pop-up experience" in the pipeline for its most hardcore fans. This is set to replace the physical pop-up events organized all around the world in previous years to allow said fans to get their hands early on the company's latest devices alongside exclusive goodies and freebies.


What OnePlus didn't disclose last Monday were the contents of these special pop-up boxes a very limited number of people will probably be able to order online immediately after tomorrow's (also online-only) launch event. That's where Blass comes in, sharing a high-quality image on Patreon of a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in a stunning Glacial Green color together with said contents of an exclusive pop-up box.

Super-early (and super-lucky) adopters of the super-high-end 6.8-inch handset will apparently get an assortment of complimentary cases to protect (and customize) their precious new phone, as well as a pair of hot new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.

Not that we needed it, but today's leak provides further confirmation on both the name and design of the company's next wireless headphones with a wire holding them together. While the Bullets Wireless Z don't look incredibly... modern, their list of features could be pretty sweet, including stuff like ultra low latency, blazing fast charging, water resistance, and stellar battery life. 

Expected to cost around €60 on the old continent, these bad boys sound like a tremendous gift for folks who will be able to "bag" a OnePlus 8 series handset in a limited "pop-up" edition.


Speaking of limited editions, Evan Blass is also revealing a bunch of exclusive cases for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G designed in collaboration with Swedish-French artist André Saraiva, aka Monsieur André, aka Monsieur A, aka André. These are... interesting, targeting a fairly young audience with graffiti-inspired looks that are perhaps a little too busy for this writer's personal preferences. 

But as always, OnePlus likes to think outside the box (pun intended) and try different experimental things, some of which are more inspired than others.

