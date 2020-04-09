Android OnePlus

Here are two photos taken with the OnePlus 8 Pro compared against a rival flagship

We recently reported on the expected prices of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G, the latter to cost around $1000. It's reasonable to expect that the jump in price from what was once exclusively a budget flagship brand is due to the costly 5G network support, along with the inclusion of some high end cameras, among other flagship features.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared on Twitter four photos, two of which were taken with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The other two are said to be shot on "another flagship phone," not to be specified, but possibly the iPhone 11.


The two photos taken with the OnePlus 8 Pro show impressive crispness and dynamic range, considering they were shot at night, while the two they're pitted against appear much darker and softer. One is even showing a noticeable vignette effect, which equates to darkening at the image's corners due to lens limitations.

This is definitely a display of not only the upcoming flagship's camera quality, but the company's software, likely using artificial intelligence to boost the images' clarity and brightness. Using software to improve night-time shots is also available on other rival smartphones, with Google's Pixel phones supporting a feature named Night Sight, which does just that, and Apple's iPhones having the alternative Night mode. Of course, each company takes a different approach in how they implement this, ending up with different results.

It's not a stretch to assume that the first photo Lau shows, which appears to be using an ultra wide lens, is being compared to the iPhone 11's ultra wide camera, which can't be used with Night mode. Apple's iPhone 11 notably can't use both the ultra wide camera and Night mode at the same time.

The flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G models are expected to be officially announced next week, on April 14th. Their specs have already been leaked and are available here.

