The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap

OnePlus 8





Massive price hikes for both OnePlus 8 phones

According to the information obtained by Quandt from an unnamed European retailer, OnePlus is permanently saying goodbye to the idea of a true budget flagship by moving the OnePlus 8 series upmarket.



This change will allow the devices to better compete with the latest premium flagships, but the controversial changes could come as a huge disappointment to loyal fans of the company who may feel OnePlus has abandoned its roots.



Roland Quandt says the standard OnePlus 8 in the 8/128GB configuration will be available to purchase for €719 and €729 across Europe depending on the market. If customers are on the lookout for the 12/256GB version, that will retail at €819 and €829.



These prices aren’t that high when you consider the current flagship smartphone landscape, but they nevertheless represent a huge increase. The OnePlus 8’s predecessor, the These prices aren’t that high when you consider the current flagship smartphone landscape, but they nevertheless represent a huge increase. The OnePlus 8’s predecessor, the OnePlus 7T , launched last October in the same 8/128GB configuration for only €589/599 in Europe.

The high-end OnePlus 7T Pro , on the other hand, retailed at €759/769 at launch but these impressive prices haven’t been retained for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The latter is reportedly going to retail at €919 and €929 in Europe with an 8/128GB storage configuration.



OnePlus’ more impressive 12/256GB OnePlus 8 Pro model looks set to retail at €1,009 and €1,019 across Europe. That is the first time a OnePlus smartphone has cost more than €1,000 and it also makes the OnePlus 8 Pro even more expensive than the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (€859).

Blame 5G network support and other big upgrades

The main reason behind these large increases, as OnePlus itself already warned, is understood to be the new 5G Snapdragon X55 modem that accompanies the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset as standard.



Not everybody needs or even wants a 5G smartphone in 2020, but most customers in the high-end market have been left with little choice because Qualcomm bundles the 5G modem with its latest chipset as standard. Basically, if you want the best performance, you’re also going to have to pay for 5G.

Other contributing factors are likely the upgraded cameras on both devices, the presence of wireless charging for the first time, and the improved displays.



