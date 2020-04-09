Android OnePlus 5G

Teaser video confirms gorgeous OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G color

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 09, 2020, 9:16 AM
OnePlus was already the undisputed champion of unconventional marketing before kicking off its buzz-building campaign for the high-end handset duo scheduled to go official next week, but the company appears to be outdoing itself by... gradually confirming almost every single rumor and leak ahead of the actual April 14 online-only announcement event.

The latest in a series of "deep dives" published on the official OnePlus forums sees none other than CEO Pete Lau go into great detail on the CMF (color, material, finishing) development process of the fast-approaching OnePlus 8 5G series. As Lau explains, the decision to go with a "matte-frosted" glass back yet again came easily and naturally, as the company considers this to be the "perfect amalgamation of the natural advantages of glass and metal."

But when it comes to paint jobs, "more than 100 combinations of color, texture and haze" were apparently tested before the company settled (pun intended) on a gorgeous variant branded as Glacial Green. That's just one hue, mind you, and it might not even be the most eye-catching flavor of either the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro or the slightly humbler and slightly more affordable OnePlus 8.


The 8 Pro is pretty much guaranteed to come in an exclusive matte Ultramarine Blue variant, while the "regular" OnePlus 8 5G will rock a glossy Interstellar Glow coating as a snazzy alternative to Glacial Green and Onyx Black paint jobs. That means the reason why Pete Lau chose to highlight this objectively beautiful green shade could be the fact the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are expected to share it.

Although we've seen both devices depicted in Glacial Green already, a teaser video certainly does the color more justice than even the sharpest leaked renders in the world. That's exactly what we have for you today, and even though OnePlus is merely offering us a glimpse at one of its upcoming handsets, that should be enough to maintain your excitement at sky-high levels.


Don't forget the company previously confirmed the use of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor alongside cutting-edge technologies like LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage, not to mention insanely fast wireless charging capabilities

Of course, the rest of the specs and features are not the world's best-kept secret either, so the only reason to tune into the April 14 launch event is probably to catch the "special pop-up experience" following it, which will give you the chance to be one of the first to own a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro 5G.

