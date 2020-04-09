Teaser video confirms gorgeous OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G color
The 8 Pro is pretty much guaranteed to come in an exclusive matte Ultramarine Blue variant, while the "regular" OnePlus 8 5G will rock a glossy Interstellar Glow coating as a snazzy alternative to Glacial Green and Onyx Black paint jobs. That means the reason why Pete Lau chose to highlight this objectively beautiful green shade could be the fact the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are expected to share it.
Although we've seen both devices depicted in Glacial Green already, a teaser video certainly does the color more justice than even the sharpest leaked renders in the world. That's exactly what we have for you today, and even though OnePlus is merely offering us a glimpse at one of its upcoming handsets, that should be enough to maintain your excitement at sky-high levels.
Don't forget the company previously confirmed the use of a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor alongside cutting-edge technologies like LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage, not to mention insanely fast wireless charging capabilities.
Of course, the rest of the specs and features are not the world's best-kept secret either, so the only reason to tune into the April 14 launch event is probably to catch the "special pop-up experience" following it, which will give you the chance to be one of the first to own a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro 5G.