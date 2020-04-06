The next OnePlus earbuds will not be true wireless, but they could still be amazing





Despite what their name might suggest, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are now likely to be unveiled alongside the high-end OnePlus 8 series rather than the non-flagship OnePlus Z smartphone. How else could you explain the wealth of inside information revealed by two different sources today after Evan Blass leaked a bunch of high-quality renders in green, blue, black, and white hues just last week?





According to both TechDroider and PriceBaba (in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal ), the Bullets Wireless Z are set to offer a moderate level of water resistance while rocking "ultra low" latency and supporting state-of-the-art Warp Charge technology. The latter will allow the tiny new headphones to keep your tunes going for up to 10 hours without interruption after just 10 minutes of charging, which is pretty much what the existing OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 can already do.









The crazy thing is the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could last up to an incredible 20 hours of battery life on a full charge, compared to the 14-hour endurance touted by the Bullets Wireless 2, which already felt like an impressively high number. What's even crazier is these upgraded bad boys are expected to undercut the $99 Bullets Wireless 2 at an irresistible retail price of around €58 in Europe.





In case you're wondering, OnePlus is charging €99 for its 2019-released wireless earbuds on the old continent, which means the new ones could fetch a measly 60 bucks or so stateside with an IP55 water-resistant design, an almost negligible 110ms Bluetooth latency, and built-in Google Assistant functionality.





In a nutshell, you're looking at a series of notable upgrades, a few unchanged features, the same old neckband design, and a substantially reduced price. Yeah, no, OnePlus doesn't need to go down the "true wireless" road to turn these into a commercial hit.