Flagship killer OnePlus 13R rises from the ashes with a sweet discount on Amazon
The phone is absolutely still worth getting, especially at this price!
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A close-up of the OnePlus 13R. | Image by PhoneArena
As you know, I’m constantly on the hunt for unmissable deals. And today, while scrolling through Amazon in search of generous OnePlus offers, I stumbled upon a deal on a phone I haven’t seen in a while: the OnePlus 13R.
With the release of the OnePlus 15 lineup, I didn’t expect I’d ever see another deal on the OnePlus 13R, especially since it’s out of stock at the official store. So, you can imagine the excitement I felt when I saw that Amazon is offering a $50 discount on this flagship killer. Yes, $50 off might not seem like huge savings, but it drops our friend here below the $550 mark, which is an absolute bargain for all the value it brings to the table.
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Rocking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing boasts flagship-grade performance, with enough firepower to handle demanding tasks, apps, and games without even breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display will let you savor every second of the latest videos from our official PhoneArena YouTube channel or your favorite YouTuber — who should be part of the PhoneArena team as well, wink, wink. The screen has a high 2800 x 1260 resolution, supports HDR, and delivers silky-smooth scrolling thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.
There is also a capable 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens on deck, both of which take pretty good photos when there’s plenty of light. So, while I can’t quite place it among the absolute best camera phones, I believe you’ll be pleased with the snaps you’ll take.
All in all, the OnePlus 13R truly offers a lot in return for your hard-earned cash. That’s why my advice is to just go ahead and grab one with this deal, especially if you’re after a powerful phone and don’t want to overspend on the latest OnePlus 15 models.
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