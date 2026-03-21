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Flagship killer OnePlus 13R rises from the ashes with a sweet discount on Amazon

The phone is absolutely still worth getting, especially at this price!

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A close-up of the OnePlus 13R.
A close-up of the OnePlus 13R. | Image by PhoneArena

As you know, I’m constantly on the hunt for unmissable deals. And today, while scrolling through Amazon in search of generous OnePlus offers, I stumbled upon a deal on a phone I haven’t seen in a while: the OnePlus 13R.

With the release of the OnePlus 15 lineup, I didn’t expect I’d ever see another deal on the OnePlus 13R, especially since it’s out of stock at the official store. So, you can imagine the excitement I felt when I saw that Amazon is offering a $50 discount on this flagship killer. Yes, $50 off might not seem like huge savings, but it drops our friend here below the $550 mark, which is an absolute bargain for all the value it brings to the table.

OnePlus 13R 256GB: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (8%)
Amazon has slashed $50 off the OnePlus 13R, letting you snatch one up for just under $500. Between its high-end performance and capable cameras, this is a rock-solid choice if you're after a powerful handset that won't break the bank. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

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Rocking a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing boasts flagship-grade performance, with enough firepower to handle demanding tasks, apps, and games without even breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display will let you savor every second of the latest videos from our official PhoneArena YouTube channel or your favorite YouTuber — who should be part of the PhoneArena team as well, wink, wink. The screen has a high 2800 x 1260 resolution, supports HDR, and delivers silky-smooth scrolling thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

There is also a capable 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens on deck, both of which take pretty good photos when there’s plenty of light. So, while I can’t quite place it among the absolute best camera phones, I believe you’ll be pleased with the snaps you’ll take.

All in all, the OnePlus 13R truly offers a lot in return for your hard-earned cash. That’s why my advice is to just go ahead and grab one with this deal, especially if you’re after a powerful phone and don’t want to overspend on the latest OnePlus 15 models.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

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$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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