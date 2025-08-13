At up to $300 off, the OnePlus 12 is my top pick for a high-end phone at a bargain price

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The phone is still worth getting, and I believe it's a no-brainer at its current price at the official store.

As my colleague Adrian recently shared, the OnePlus 13 is a high-end bargain right now at $150 off, plus a $100 gift card at the official store. But while that's a phenomenal deal worth grabbing in a heartbeat, I've come across a sweet offer on the OnePlus 12, which makes it my top recommendation if you're after a powerful handset at a mid-range price.

The official store has slashed a whole $250 off this beast's cost, letting you grab one for only $649.99, down from $899.99. You can also save up to an extra $50 with eligible trade-ins. And if you’re after a pair of earbuds or in the market for a new smartwatch, you can bundle the OnePlus 12 with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and/or OnePlus Watch 2 to save up to 10% on the add-on.

We reviewed the OnePlus 12 when it came out. I was impressed by it then and strongly believe it's worth grabbing even now, especially now that it's selling at a bonkers discount. After all, its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 16GB of RAM, still delivers insanely fast performance, allowing it to handle demanding tasks and heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat.

It’s equally as impressive on the camera front, boasting a capable 50MP main snapper that takes stunning photos with vibrant colors and outstanding dynamic range, and can even record videos in 8K. Meanwhile, its hefty 5,400mAh battery delivers solid all-day life, and since it supports fast 80W wired charging, it can be fully recharged in only 37 minutes. So even if you need to top it up midday, you won’t be waiting long.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 is an absolute bargain, so if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save with this deal before it's too late!

