The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings

You don't need a device trade-in or upfront carrier activation to save big on one of the best Android phones out there today.

OnePlus 13
With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood, a gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display in tow, three different 50MP cameras slapped on its back, and a fairly reasonable (all things considered) $899.99 starting price, the OnePlus 13 is undoubtedly one of the best phones available today.

But you know what can make this phenomenal value proposition even better? That's right, a nice little discount. Or a heftier one. Like 150 bucks. Yes, you can currently slash no less than $150 off the $999.99 list price of the handset's 512GB storage configuration over at Best Buy, thus making it cheaper than an entry-level 256 gig variant normally is.

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Midnight Ocean and Black Eclipse Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$899 99
$50 off (6%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included
Buy at OnePlus

Your $849.99 will get you a whopping 16GB RAM count in combination with the aforementioned 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and as you can imagine, you don't need to trade anything in or activate the phone on a specific carrier upfront to take advantage of this totally unprecedented deal.

Previously, mind you, OnePlus has offered similar and even slightly higher discounts through its official US website, but only with an eligible device trade-in. Right now, the OnePlus 13 is available from its manufacturer for $50 less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, although for what it's worth, at least the company is also throwing in a pair of complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (which are normally priced at $79.99 on their own).

Apart from the cutting-edge SoC, the extra-large, super-sharp, and ultra-bright screen, and the exceptionally versatile rear-facing camera system mentioned above, our comprehensive OnePlus 13 review also highlights the massive 6,000mAh battery, blazing fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities, and extremely premium feel among the big strengths and key selling points of this bad boy over many of its rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2025.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless