The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings

OnePlus 13 $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Midnight Ocean and Black Eclipse Color Options Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 13 $849 99 $899 99 $50 off (6%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included Buy at OnePlus





Your $849.99 will get you a whopping 16GB RAM count in combination with the aforementioned 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and as you can imagine, you don't need to trade anything in or activate the phone on a specific carrier upfront to take advantage of this totally unprecedented deal.





OnePlus 13 is available from its manufacturer for $50 less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, although for what it's worth, at least the company is also throwing in a pair of complimentary Previously, mind you, OnePlus has offered similar and even slightly higher discounts through its official US website, but only with an eligible device trade-in. Right now, theis available from its manufacturer for $50 less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage variants, although for what it's worth, at least the company is also throwing in a pair of complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (which are normally priced at $79.99 on their own).

also highlights the massive 6,000mAh battery, blazing fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities, and extremely premium feel among the big strengths and key selling points of this bad boy over many of its rivals for the title of Apart from the cutting-edge SoC, the extra-large, super-sharp, and ultra-bright screen, and the exceptionally versatile rear-facing camera system mentioned above, our comprehensive OnePlus 13 review also highlights the massive 6,000mAh battery, blazing fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities, and extremely premium feel among the big strengths and key selling points of this bad boy over many of its rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2025.