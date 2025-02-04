Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
The powerful OnePlus 12 is on sale alongside an unusual $300-worth gift now

Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12
Discounted many times in the months leading up to its sequel's US launch, the OnePlus 12 is back in the spotlight today after a few weeks of radio silence on the special sales front. The latest official OnePlus Store promotion on the company's 2024 Android flagship is actually pretty special compared to most of those other deals we've told you about in the past, bundling the high-end 6.82-inch handset with... a second phone.

That's right, OnePlus 12 buyers are not getting a free smartwatch or some complimentary earbuds with their order this time around, and they do have to pay full price for their choice of the smartphone's 256 or 512GB storage variants. That means that you're looking at coughing up $799.99 for the former model and a whopping $899.99 for the latter, although in both cases, you will receive an unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 5G at no extra charge too.

OnePlus 12

$799 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Nord N30 5G Included
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 12

$899 99
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Free OnePlus Nord N30 5G Included
Buy at OnePlus

That's a $300-worth mid-range device, mind you, and while its list price has obviously been reduced a number of times since the summer of 2023 by both OnePlus and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, you're still dealing with a very valuable gift here.

It's also a gift that could come in handy this Valentine's Day, sporting a large 6.72-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and also packing a fittingly hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting blazing fast 50W charging. Add a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor and an almost too-good-to-be-true 108MP primary rear-facing camera to this bad boy's value equation, and you undoubtedly get one of the best budget 5G phones out there today, especially at the low, low price of $0.

Of course, the OnePlus 12 is even better, somehow squeezing an even bigger 5,400mAh battery with even faster 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities into a decently thin and lightweight body made from super-premium metal and glass while rocking an absolutely stunning LTPO AMOLED display with up to 4500 nits of brightness.

Eclipsed by the OnePlus 13 in a number of key departments, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12 is still unquestionably one of the greatest Android phones money can buy, especially when you get a lot more than usual for said money.
