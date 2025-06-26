Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The still-amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling like hotcakes at $120 off on Walmart

Walmart's exclusive sale makes these Sony headphones a top bargain ahead of Prime Day 2025.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony WH-1000XM4 on a brick-like background.
Want to upgrade your audio experience with a new set of over-ear Sony headphones at bargain prices? Well, the recently released WH-1000XM6 and the XM5 sell for over $250 right now, but the earlier XM4 model is way more affordable. At $120 off, the $348 headphones have dropped to $228, making them a bargain you wouldn't want to miss. The sale is live exclusively at Walmart.

Save $120 on the Sony WH-1000XM4

$228
$348
$120 off (34%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be no spring chicken, but they're still among the best over-ear headphones on the market. With stellar ANC, exceptionally comfortable design, and amazing audio, they're a solid pick for users seeking a high-end listening experience. You can save $120 on these cans right now thanks to Walmart's exclusive sale.
Buy at Walmart

We should point out that the same cans have been even cheaper in the past, diving to as low as ~$130 last year. However, we can't know if such deep price cuts will ever go live again, making them a solid pick for users seeking top-class audio at a decent price.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we've praised the exceptionally comfortable fit. The earpads feel ultra-soft and are spacious enough to accommodate different users. Also, the top band features a cushion to ensure your cans can stay in place for hours on end without causing discomfort.

Beyond the excellent design, these fellas deliver great ANC performance. As an older model, they certainly can't compare with the latest XM6, but they still offer more than decent isolation and noise cancellation, allowing your favorite tunes to truly shine.

Speaking of tunes, these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones offer top-notch sound quality despite their age. With deep and thumpy bass, super-detailed mids, and sparkly highs, they offer pristine audio that fits all sorts of music genres.

Rounding out this amazing package is a long battery life—up to 30 hours, to be exact. They even support a fast-charging feature that gives you up to five hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

Sure, we may see better bargains on the XM4 (and its successors, possibly) when Prime Day 2025 deals on headphones go live. But if you're not willing to wait another ~2 weeks for the event to kick off, now's your chance to save $120 on these high-class cans. Take advantage of Walmart's exclusive sale before it disappears.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Sony Headphones - Deals History
61 stories
26 Jun, 2025
The still-amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling like hotcakes at $120 off on Walmart
23 Jun, 2025
The gym-friendly Sony LinkBuds Fit are on sale at an unbeatable price for a limited time
15 Jun, 2025
Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift
06 Jun, 2025
These budget-friendly Sony headphones just became cheaper at Amazon
31 May, 2025
Amp up your listening experience with the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless