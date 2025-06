The still-amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling like hotcakes at $120 off on Walmart

XM4

Save $120 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $348 $120 off (34%) The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be no spring chicken, but they're still among the best over-ear headphones on the market. With stellar ANC, exceptionally comfortable design, and amazing audio, they're a solid pick for users seeking a high-end listening experience. You can save $120 on these cans right now thanks to Walmart's exclusive sale. Buy at Walmart

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Want to upgrade your audio experience with a new set of over-ear Sony headphones at bargain prices? Well, the recently released WH-1000XM6 and the XM5 sell for over $250 right now, but the earliermodel is way more affordable. At $120 off, the $348 headphones have dropped to $228, making them a bargain you wouldn't want to miss. The sale is live exclusively at Walmart.We should point out that the same cans have been even cheaper in the past, diving to as low as ~$130 last year. However, we can't know if such deep price cuts will ever go live again, making them a solid pick for users seeking top-class audio at a decent price.In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we've praised the exceptionally comfortable fit. The earpads feel ultra-soft and are spacious enough to accommodate different users. Also, the top band features a cushion to ensure your cans can stay in place for hours on end without causing discomfort.Beyond the excellent design, these fellas deliver great ANC performance. As an older model, they certainly can't compare with the latest XM6, but they still offer more than decent isolation and noise cancellation, allowing your favorite tunes to truly shine.Speaking of tunes, these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones offer top-notch sound quality despite their age. With deep and thumpy bass, super-detailed mids, and sparkly highs, they offer pristine audio that fits all sorts of music genres.Rounding out this amazing package is a long battery life—up to 30 hours, to be exact. They even support a fast-charging feature that gives you up to five hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.Sure, we may see better bargains on the XM4 (and its successors, possibly) when Prime Day 2025 deals on headphones go live. But if you're not willing to wait another ~2 weeks for the event to kick off, now's your chance to save $120 on these high-class cans. Take advantage of Walmart's exclusive sale before it disappears.