Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Reserve the OnePlus 11 before it goes on sale... or pick up the deeply discounted OnePlus 10 Pro

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Reserve the OnePlus 11 before it goes on sale... or pick up the deeply discounted OnePlus 10 Pro
Fresh off the Galaxy S23 series launch event last week, we're gearing up to (globally) welcome the OnePlus 11 5G beast at long last following a China-exclusive announcement and release in January.

There's... almost nothing we don't know about this ultra-high-end 6.7-inch Android handset after said regional launch and an insane amount of unconventional buzz-building from the company these past few weeks, which means those who are interested in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse might be intent on ordering it before anyone else.

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 50 + 32 + 48MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
Reserve at OnePlus

Well, you kind of already can do that, as the official OnePlus website in the US is currently taking reservations for hardcore fans of the brand keen on being first in line to purchase the hot new smartphone when it actually goes on sale.

Pre-orders, mind you, will kick off right after the big "Cloud 11" event tomorrow, February 7, and it's important to remember that you'll have to go back on the OnePlus website and complete the order process even if you reserve the super-premium 6.7-incher today.

Unlike Samsung, OnePlus doesn't appear to be offering any reservation gifts or perks, although the OnePlus 11 will be sold right off the bat at up to a $500 discount with an eligible trade-in. The retail pricing question is still unanswered, of course, at least officially, with rumors pointing to a very reasonable $700 tag for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration with an extremely generous 12 gigs of RAM also on deck.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Colors, 48 + 8 + 50MP Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging
$200 off (25%)
$599
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black Color, 48 + 8 + 50MP Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging
$170 off (20%)
$699
$869
Buy at OnePlus

That sounds like an amazing potential value proposition, but so is the OnePlus 10 Pro right now. With a slightly slower Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood but also a couple of important features that the OnePlus 11 is missing, last year's "Pro" costs $599 instead of $799 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count and $699 instead of $869 in a 256/12GB variant.

While the former discount has been available many times before, the latter is considerably more unusual, making the OnePlus 10 Pro an excellent alternative to the OnePlus 11 for impatient buyers of high-end Android phones.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless