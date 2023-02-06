Reserve the OnePlus 11 before it goes on sale... or pick up the deeply discounted OnePlus 10 Pro





There's... almost nothing we don't know about this ultra-high-end 6.7-inch Android handset after said regional launch and an insane amount of unconventional buzz-building from the company these past few weeks, which means those who are interested in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse might be intent on ordering it before anyone else.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 50 + 32 + 48MP Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reserve at OnePlus





Well, you kind of already can do that, as the official OnePlus website in the US is currently taking reservations for hardcore fans of the brand keen on being first in line to purchase the hot new smartphone when it actually goes on sale.





Pre-orders, mind you, will kick off right after the big "Cloud 11" event tomorrow, February 7 , and it's important to remember that you'll have to go back on the OnePlus website and complete the order process even if you reserve the super-premium 6.7-incher today.





Unlike Samsung, OnePlus doesn't appear to be offering any reservation gifts or perks, although the OnePlus 11 will be sold right off the bat at up to a $500 discount with an eligible trade-in. The retail pricing question is still unanswered, of course, at least officially, with rumors pointing to a very reasonable $700 tag for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration with an extremely generous 12 gigs of RAM also on deck.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Colors, 48 + 8 + 50MP Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black Color, 48 + 8 + 50MP Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging $170 off (20%) $699 $869 Buy at OnePlus





That sounds like an amazing potential value proposition, but so is the OnePlus 10 Pro right now. With a slightly slower Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood but also a couple of important features that the OnePlus 11 is missing, last year's "Pro" costs $599 instead of $799 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count and $699 instead of $869 in a 256/12GB variant.





While the former discount has been available many times before, the latter is considerably more unusual, making the OnePlus 10 Pro an excellent alternative to the OnePlus 11 for impatient buyers of high-end Android phones.



