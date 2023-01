The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a Hasselblad camera

This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it...





The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.

OnePlus 11 design and display

The phone's announcement is ongoing as we speak and it confirms the numerous leaks detailing its specs and outer appearance already. Chief among the design changes is the new approach to the camera island that is round and slightly off-kilter, with the lenses and 50MP sensors nestled in the elevated circle. The phone's announcement is ongoing as we speak and it confirms the numerous leaks detailing its specs and outer appearance already. Chief among the design changes is the new approach to the camera island that is round and slightly off-kilter, with the lenses and 50MP sensors nestled in the elevated circle.











The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7" curved OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 and very high peak brightness levels, as well as a granular dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz and individual per-unit display calibration straight out of the factory.