The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a Hasselblad camera

This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it...

The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.

OnePlus 11 design and display


The phone's announcement is ongoing as we speak and it confirms the numerous leaks detailing its specs and outer appearance already. Chief among the design changes is the new approach to the camera island that is round and slightly off-kilter, with the lenses and 50MP sensors nestled in the elevated circle.



The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7" curved OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 and very high peak brightness levels, as well as a granular dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz and individual per-unit display calibration straight out of the factory.

OnePlus 11 specs and camera


The new design with the round island on the back looks pretty svelte, but, as usual, it might be the rest of the handset that will impress, rather than the camera specs. First off, the phone lands with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, albeit clocked at a lower speed than what the Galaxy S23 series will be powered with. 

Moreover, the phones it would sport the latest and quickest LPDDR5X RAM memory chips of Samsung along with its UFS 4.0 storage in 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage versions, as well as the top of the line model with 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The phone carries the now obligatory big 5,000 mAh battery with an ultrafast 100W charger that will be included in the box, at least in the Chinese release.

The Hasselblad branding that is seen on the round camera island is because the storied camera company has lent its image processing and filter chops to the computational algorithms that utilize the main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. A 48 MP ultrawide shooter, as well as a 32 MP 2x telephoto camera round up a decent photography set that we can't wait to put through its paces when we get our grubby mitts on the phone. Stay tuned!

OnePlus 11 price, release date, and software


At its home turf, OnePlus will release the 11 series with the latest ColorOS 13 overlay on top of Android 13. It would come in Green and Black, as usual.

While the pricing may change when the OnePlus 11 arrives stateside, arguably next month, we can reasonably expect a sub-$900 price tag on T-Mobile, which traditionally carries the new OnePlus phones, as well as on its website, plus various preorder deals and bonuses to look forward to.
