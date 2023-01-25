Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time

Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
While OnePlus is no stranger to unconventional hype-building strategies for new product launches involving the official confirmation of a product's key features and selling points, it's not every day six months that Amazon joins forces with the company to essentially do the same and further ramp up the buzz.

But the e-commerce giant definitely wants its US-based shoppers to know that the ultra-high-end OnePlus 11 5G is "coming soon" with "Pro Performance" and "Pro Level Gaming" capabilities.

If that sounds vague and, well, largely meaningless, don't worry, the Amazon.com "sponsored" listing we accidentally bumped into while searching for new deals on existing devices also goes into a surprising amount of detail.

Said details, which are now virtually etched in stone, include the 80W super fast charging support of the OnePlus 11 flagship stateside, as well as the 256 gigs of internal storage space and 16GB RAM count of one US-bound configuration, and the 9 AM EST pre-order kick-off scheduled for "this February 7" on Amazon.com.

That's right, you will be able to secure yourself an early OnePlus 11 5G copy as soon as the handset goes global from Amazon... as well as the manufacturer's official US e-store, presumably.


Compared to the China-exclusive model, which can be charged at up to 100-watt speeds, the North American version of the latest OnePlus hero device is now confirmed to take things just a bit more slowly.

As far as storage and memory counts go, the 256/16GB variant apparently headed for the US is one of three already available in China, and if our latest assumptions prove accurate, that could cost around $750.

It remains to be seen if one or both of the other configurations (with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and with 16 and 512 gigs respectively) will also expand to US shores on February 7.

The rest of the specifications are obviously no secret, including a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, large 5,000mAh battery, beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, a 50 + 32 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 16MP selfie shooter, and a handy little alert slider.

There are no differences expected in any other departments aside from charging speeds between regions, of course, so with Amazon's fresh confirmation, we can say retail pricing remains the only missing piece of the OnePlus 11 US puzzle.

