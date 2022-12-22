Almost all of the key OnePlus 11 specs are now etched in stone





The latest such source to join the OnePlus 11 preview games is Tenaa, which is never wrong about a phone's specifications and features, at least as far as Chinese releases are concerned. That's because device manufacturers send their products to Tenaa for regulatory approval before they can start selling said products in the world's single largest smartphone market, and the agency often publishes revealing documents shortly after reviewing them.

This is pretty much the final and official OnePlus 11 spec sheet in full





6.7-inch AMOLED display with 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution (and 120Hz refresh rate technology)

163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm dimensions

205 grams weight

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8 CPU cores clocked at up to 3.2GHz

12 and 16GB RAM options

256 and 512GB internal storage space

50 + 48 + 32MP rear-facing camera system

16MP front-facing shooter

4,870mAh battery



While there are certainly a few pieces missing from Tenaa's puzzle, other similarly reliable sources have spoiled those surprises as well in recent weeks, disclosing, for instance, the mind-blowing 100W charging capabilities of OnePlus 11's sub-5,000mAh cell.





Find out what awaits on #Cloud11.#TheShapeofPower arrives on February 7. — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 19, 2022



Technically, the battery is listed at 2,435mAh, but that's clearly only half of its real capacity, which still falls short of OnePlus 10 Pro 's 5,000mAh cell size. The (admittedly tiny) downgrade is a bit of an unpleasant surprise given that the OnePlus 11 is expected to more or less retain the overall measurements of its Pro-branded predecessor while keeping the screen diagonal (and resolution) completely unchanged.









On the software side of things, the OnePlus 11 is all but guaranteed to run Android 13 out the box, and in terms of "other" features not mentioned by Tenaa's docs, we should probably highlight the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor and the return of the iconic Alert Slider.

OnePlus 11 vs the competition





Is it too early to predict how this bad boy will hold up against other top candidates for the title of best Android phone in 2023? Perhaps. But we do happen to know a lot about the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra already in addition to the OnePlus 11, and strictly speaking from a specification standpoint, we might not be looking at a direct rival to Samsung's most advanced upcoming handset here.





Even with a renewed focus on Hasselblad technology and an absolutely massive camera module, something tells us the OnePlus 11's overall photography skills will not be able to match the imaging capabilities of a Even with a renewed focus on Hasselblad technology and an absolutely massive camera module, something tells us the OnePlus 11's overall photography skills will not be able to match the imaging capabilities of a Galaxy S23 Ultra beast with a 200MP primary rear-facing snapper









That may leave the OnePlus 11 duking it out with the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus for the love, attention, and hard-earned money of Android power users on (slightly) tighter budgets.





It remains to be seen if this thing will start at a lower price than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is a theory seemingly supported by the lack of Pro branding and certain cost-cutting specs like a 16MP selfie camera but possibly debunked by the absence of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants, at least in China.