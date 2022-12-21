OnePlus 11 might be the new AnTuTu king, leaked benchmark suggests





Today, another leaked benchmark claims to reveal the performance chops of the OnePlus 11. In particular, the OnePlus 11 with a PHB110 code name, has reportedly hit some 1,341,080 points in the well-known AnTuTu benchmark test, a rather respectable and potentially record-breaking result that could put the OnePlus 11 at the top of AnTutu's performance chart ! Of course, there's always the chance that









We expect some saucy hardware to make an appearance on the OnePlus 11, as further confirmed by the PHB110 OnePlus 11 variant that got benchmarked.





Running the whole show on that phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a 3.19GHz base clock (slightly slower than the overclocked variant that could find its way inside the Galaxy S23 series). In addition, a respectable amount of 16GB RAM and 512GB of super-fast UFS 4.0 on-board storage would also be available as an option on the OnePlus 11





At the front, we will be greeted by a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 1440p display with 120Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging would complete the specs sheet. What about cameras? There'd be three at the rear: a main 50MP camera powered by the Sony IMX890 sensor, as well as a 48MP ultra wide-angle and a 32MP telephoto camera. A hole-punch selfie camera at the top left of the display is also making an appearance. Hasselblad will once again have a finger in the development of the camera system, delivering some of its classic film magic to the image processing color science.





As we've mentioned, we expect the OnePlus 11 to make an official appearance on February 7, 2023. The price is still a mystery, but if we could speculate, we'd say anything in the $899-$949 space is fair game.



