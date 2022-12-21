Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st





The event will finally lift the cover off the most anticipated Android flagship phone of 2023: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and also the two more affordable versions, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the compact Galaxy S23.





In the past, Samsung has taken around two weeks from the announcement event to the actual in-store release of the phones, so if the Feb 1st date for the announcement holds, that would mean the Galaxy S23 release date will be on either the 10th of February or the 17th of February. Those specific dates fall on a Friday which is when most companies typically schedule their flagship phone releases.





Here is a quick look back at the...





History of Samsung Galaxy S series release dates









As you can see, there is typically a two to three week window between the announcement date and the release date in Samsung's schedule.





Galaxy S23 new features

What can we expect to see in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23?





The biggest news about the Galaxy S23 family is that Samsung is finally making the switch to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips and will no longer sell Exynos-powered versions of its flagships.





Previously, the company used a Snapdragon chip on Galaxies in the US, but the rest of the world got phones with a less powerful and generally less power-efficient Exynos chip. After an outcry over the practice in India, Samsung was essentially forced to switch to a Snapdragon chip in that market last year, but the UK and Europe still got Exynos-powered Galaxies. This is allegedly coming to an end, according to the leaks, but we will be looking forward to Samsung officially confirming this at Unpacked 2023.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most exciting phone of the new trio. It retains the familiar Galaxy S22 Ultra design, but refines it with a slightly flatter edge, so it's easier to pick the phone up from a table. It is also expected to bring a massive camera upgrade with the introduction of a new, 200MP main camera that should perform much better and capture cleaner photos and videos in low light conditions.

Expect to see a bunch of other smaller improvements too: a newer OLED screen with even better colors, improvements to the S Pen, and despite an unchanged battery size, we do expect slightly longer battery life thanks to power efficiency gains with the chip and the screen.

The other two models, the The other two models, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the compact Galaxy S23 will adopt the camera styling of the Ultra with separate camera rings for each of the lenses.

These two models will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is great news for the speed and productivity of the phones.

They will also likely come with some camera improvements, but they will NOT have a periscope zoom lens like the S23 Ultra model.

The Galaxy S23 Plus remains the better choice for those who want a larger screen and longer battery life, while the Galaxy S23 prioritizes one-hand operation and convenience, but will have the smallest battery size in the series.

This story is being developed as the news unfolds...

