The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger

OnePlus 11 confirmed to have a 100W charging brick
Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 11 are already spreading rampant on the internet months before the upcoming flagship's release date, essentially leaving nothing to the imagination. After scoring a full rundown of the hardware specs, we got win of the full design renders of the OnePlus 11 the other day, getting a super-good look at the design of the handset. 

And now, we are even starting to get official confirmations on some important features. A recent certification by the 3C certification database has revealed that the OnePlus 11 will indeed support 100W charging. That's in line with our expectations and matches the hearsay we've stumbled upon, so it seems that this one 100% certain.  


The model number of the wall charger that will be juicing up the OnePlus 11 is VCBAJACH, with a maximum output of 11V/9.1A. Turns out this one is the same adapter that powers up the Realme GT2 Explorer Master, a fairly decent affordable flagship mostly intended for India. And what's common between OnePlus and Realme? Well, both reside under the vast Oppo umbrella, so sharing resources and components between the two sub-brands isn't unheard of.

Some other rumored hardware features of the OnePlus 11 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM, fast UFS 4.0 storage, as well as a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. The Hasselblad-tuned camera system will be back with a 50MP main camera and likely software improvements. By the way, OnePlus is likely simplifying its portfolio, so the OnePlus 11 will be the de facto super flagship without carrying a "Pro" suffix. 

The OnePlus 11 is expected in late March or early April, with possibly a price tag revolving around $800. 


