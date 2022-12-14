OnePlus 11 may get announced on December 17, as per new leak













OnePlus is already building up its anniversary with an event on its website, which started on December 5th and is planned to continue until Christmas time. The event allows you to collect prizes that you can use for discounts and OnePlus merch.



Of course, the 17th itself is a checkpoint on OnePlus’ event calendar, and if this leak is correct, then for sure it will be one to remember. The date falls on this weekend’s Saturday, so we’ve got less than 72 hours to wait until the anniversary celebration.