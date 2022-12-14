OnePlus 11 may get announced on December 17, as per new leak
The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch anytime now, and wouldn’t you know it – OnePlus is celebrating its birthday! While that’s seemingly a neat coincidence, a new leak suggests that its latest smartphone will launch on its 9th anniversary celebration set for December 17.
The leak comes courtesy of reliable leakster Abhishek Yadav over on Twitter. They also shared a post from OnePlus’ Weibo account (translated source), which features its Ace, Ace Pro and 10 Pro phones, all of which were released during 2022, possibly meant to represent the build-up to the latest OnePlus flagship.
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 14, 2022
Speaking of leaks, it was only a couple of days ago when we reported that the OnePlus 11 will come with a 100W charger out of the box. We also know how it will look, and yesterday we shared some of the features of its budget counterpart, the OnePlus 11R.
OnePlus made the interesting decision to drop the typical “Pro” which ended up alongside each of their flagship’s names. That leaves us with the OnePlus 11 and the budget OnePlus 11R, as we’ve got no leads that would suggest a surprise third model.
As previously stated, we’re aware that the smartphone is capable of fast charge speeds up to 100W, which is sure to provide a speedy recharge to its 5,000mAh battery. We’re also anticipating variants with both 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.
Notably, the latest OnePlus flagship is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a hefty circular triple-camera setup, featuring a main 50MP camera, a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP 2x zoom lens; and naturally, an LED flash.
The OnePlus 10 Pro had a typical camera setup, unlike the circular design expected on the 11.
OnePlus is already building up its anniversary with an event on its website, which started on December 5th and is planned to continue until Christmas time. The event allows you to collect prizes that you can use for discounts and OnePlus merch.
Of course, the 17th itself is a checkpoint on OnePlus’ event calendar, and if this leak is correct, then for sure it will be one to remember. The date falls on this weekend’s Saturday, so we’ve got less than 72 hours to wait until the anniversary celebration.
