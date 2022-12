OnePlus 11 may get announced on December 17, as per new leak

OnePlus is already building up its anniversary with an event on its website, which started on December 5th and is planned to continue until Christmas time. The event allows you to collect prizes that you can use for discounts and OnePlus merch.



Of course, the 17th itself is a checkpoint on OnePlus’ event calendar, and if this leak is correct, then for sure it will be one to remember. The date falls on this weekend’s Saturday, so we’ve got less than 72 hours to wait until the anniversary celebration.

The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch anytime now, and wouldn’t you know it – OnePlus is celebrating its birthday! While that’s seemingly a neat coincidence, a new leak suggests that its latest smartphone will launch on its 9th anniversary celebration set for December 17.The leak comes courtesy of reliable leakster Abhishek Yadav over on Twitter. They also shared a post from OnePlus’ Weibo account (translated source), which features its Ace, Ace Pro and 10 Pro phones, all of which were released during 2022, possibly meant to represent the build-up to the latest OnePlus flagship.