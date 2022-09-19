The (slowly aging) OnePlus 10 Pro gets official AT&T 5G support (not a day too soon)
The OnePlus 10T might be the brand's newest, and in many ways, most attractive high-end handset right now, but the slightly older 10 Pro is arguably the overall best OnePlus phone money can buy... for folks who have a lot of money to spend.
With its appeal already improved by a permanent discount on the heels of the aforementioned 10T's announcement, the OnePlus 10 Pro powerhouse is finally a good decent premium option for AT&T customers in addition to those subscribed to the two largest wireless service providers stateside.
Previously limited to 4G LTE speeds on AT&T's network, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based 6.7-inch giant can now tap into Ma Bell's (low and mid-band) 5G signals as well. Of course, you'll still need to purchase the device elsewhere, preferably in an unlocked variant, and then activate it on your existing or new AT&T account yourself, as the nation's number three carrier has no intention to directly sell the 10 Pro... or 10T, as far as we know.
Nonetheless, this belated 5G certification further proves OnePlus remains serious about its US smartphone market prospects even after an Oppo merger that's stirred quite a bit of animosity among some of the company's long-time (international) fans.
Thanks primarily to the mid-range Nord family, the brand's regional market share has shot up over the last couple of years, although that wasn't enough to leave Google behind and crack the top five at the latest quarterly count.
The fact that you can get 5G coverage on AT&T with both the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T is probably not going to boost the company's US sales figures by a lot either, but in the long run, carrier partnerships will undoubtedly prove crucial for its potential to fight against the likes of Google, TCL, and Motorola if not Samsung or Apple.
Keep in mind that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently available at its permanent discount and nothing more in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations, with those killer recent deals likely to return (in one form or another) by the end of the upcoming holiday season.
