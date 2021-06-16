OnePlus announces merger with Oppo

OnePlus announces merger with Oppo1
OnePlus will continue to operate independently
Under the terms of the deeper partnership, the two smartphone brands will share teams and resources, as they have done more discretely in the past. Nevertheless, OnePlus will be able to “operate independently.”
In a statement, OnePlus said the newly announced merger means it will "have more resources at hand to create even better products for you." The move should also allow it “to be more efficient, for example bringing faster and more stable software updates” to its smartphones.
How it plans to achieve that will remain to be seen, however. OnePlus and Oppo currently operate independent software teams, so unless the two become more closely aligned in the future it’s hard to see how that could be done.
Only time will tell what the true outcome of this merger will look like for consumers. But at the moment, it sure looks like Oppo and OnePlus are aiming to be the next Huawei and Honor.