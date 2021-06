OnePlus announces merger with Oppo

OnePlus will continue to operate independently

Under the terms of the deeper partnership, the two smartphone brands will share teams and resources, as they have done more discretely in the past. Nevertheless, OnePlus will be able to “operate independently.”OnePlus has been quietly working with Oppo for years and this latest step seems to be more about the business side of things, so not much should change from a consumer perspective. At least for the time being, anyway.In a statement, OnePlus said the newly announced merger means it will "have more resources at hand to create even better products for you." The move should also allow it “to be more efficient, for example bringing faster and more stable software updates” to its smartphones.