Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price





As the newest "true" OnePlus flagship, this early 2022-released giant obviously doesn't come cheap, normally starting at an $800 price that was permanently reduced from $900 on the heels of the 10T's launch a few weeks back.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black $90 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





While Amazon doesn't appear to have said entry-level OnePlus 10 Pro variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space in stock at the time of this writing, the higher-end configuration pairing 12 gigs of memory with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room costs 90 bucks less than "usual" for a presumably limited time only.





That usual price of $869.99 was itself recently marked down from $969.99, so compared to this time last month, for instance, you're looking at saving a whopping $190 right now.





More importantly, this is by far the lowest price ever achieved by a 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro model that only saw daylight a couple of months ago , and yes, we're including Prime Day 2022 deals . It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else to qualify for this killer new offer, but you do have to settle for a single Volcanic Black color and you probably need to hurry too.





Compared to the still-cheaper OnePlus 10T , in case you're wondering, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a decidedly higher-quality screen, far more capable triple rear-facing camera system, a superior single selfie shooter, slightly larger battery, more premium construction, and wireless charging support, but also a slightly slower processor and much slower wired charging technology.





Bottom line, this is not an easy choice, but whatever you'll end up choosing, the bang for buck should keep you satisfied throughout the upcoming holiday shopping season.



