Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G

You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th.





If you order directly from the OnePlus website before September 8th, you will be eligible for a free memory upgrade to 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage for the same price as the model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage ($649 or 12 monthly payments of $54.09). If that free upgrade is of no interest to you, another choice would be to accept a free case and an 80W car char

Pre-order the OnePlus 10T 5G and get a free memory and storage upgrade







After September 8th, when you order the unit with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage from OnePlus.com, you'll get the free case and car charger but will receive bupkis if you order the base model.





Amazon and Best Buy will offer you the free memory upgrade throughout the entire pre-order period from September 1st to September 28th. Again, this means that you will receive the OnePlus 10T with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $649 instead of paying $749 for the upgrade.





More exciting, if you're an AT&T subscriber, is that the OnePlus 10T 5G is the first OnePlus phone certified to work with AT&T 5G. That means that the phone will deliver both 4G LTE and 5G for subscribers of all three major stateside wireless providers: Verizon , T-Mobile, and AT&T. The OnePlus 10T also supports 5G on Canada's Bell and Telus but offers only 4G support for Rogers and Freedom customers.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The phone offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2412 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio weighs in at 20.1:9 for a taller and thinner screen. Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is under the hood, and Android 12 is pre-installed. The triple camera array on the back includes a 50MP camera sensor, a 16MP sensor (for the ultra-wide-angle camera), and a 2MP Macro sensor for extreme close-ups. There is a front-facing 16MP selfie snapper.

Take advantage of the trade-in deal on the OnePlus site and you could find yourself paying less than $400 before taxes







The biometric security features include an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 2D Facial unlock which is not as safe as Face ID (which uses 3D depth images). This means that a 2D image, such as a photograph of your face, could be used to unlock the device. With an IP54 rating, the OnePlus 10T 5G features protection from small amounts of dust and light rain.







A 4800mAh battery keeps the lights on and it can charge as fast as 125W using the SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger. This delivers a full day's worth of power in just 10 minutes while doubling the component's lifespan from 800 to 1,600 charges. And yes, the power brick does come in the box with the phone.





If you take advantage of the free memory upgrade, you can score a device with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage for only $649 and on the OnePlus.com website, you can score as much as $250 instant credit toward your new handset.







OnePlus has sure come a long way since it introduced the OnePlus One in April 2014. As a new company at the time, OnePlus sold its phones only to those who obtained an invitation to purchase the device. This was done so that the company could more easily manage supply and demand and prevented OnePlus from building too many phones. Screwing up inventory is often the kiss of death for a new phone manufacturer.





And now here we are more than eight years later and OnePlus is still going strong.

