Start the new year in style with these sweet OnePlus 10 Pro, N20 5G, and Buds Pro deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who's excited for the impending US arrival of the hot new OnePlus 11 flagship? How about the equally fresh and, for the time being, equally inaccessible AirPods Pro 2-rivaling OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Are you instead intent on waiting for the mid-range Nord CE 3 5G and/or Nord 3... at the risk of never being able to buy those undoubtedly affordable handsets stateside?
What if you're completely uninterested in "next-gen" OnePlus products and want to get an existing device today at a great price? Luckily, that's very much possible (for a limited time), as the company has seemingly decided to kick off 2023 more or less exactly like it wrapped up 2022.
That's right, there's another huge sale taking place on the official OnePlus US website at the time of this writing, offering bargain hunters (with something left in their bank accounts after the busy holiday shopping season) hot new opportunities to save big on 10 Pro, Nord N20 5G, and Nord N200 5G phones, as well as the true wireless Buds Pro and Buds Z2.
Unfortunately, the high-end OnePlus 10T handset is absent from this discount party... after scoring a rare Amazon deal just last week, and the same goes for the recently marked-down 9 Pro powerhouse from early 2021, which its manufacturer no longer sells at any price.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is the king of New Year savings
With no OnePlus 11 Pro on the horizon, it's frankly surprising that last year's 10 Pro super-flagship is once again on sale at special prices in both 128 and 256GB storage variants with no strings attached.
To be fair, the 6.7-incher's $200 and $70 markdowns from regular prices of $799 and $869 with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively are not the largest on record. But it's unclear if we'll ever see the OnePlus 10 Pro beast start at $549 again, so you may have to "settle" for paying $599 (and up).
This is still A LOT of phone for six Benjamins unlocked, with the aforementioned jumbo-sized AMOLED screen sporting a top-notch resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and supporting state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh technology, while a hefty 5,000mAh battery promises to keep the lights on for a... respectable amount of time after charging at 65W wired and 50W wireless speeds.
The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro also rocks a super-advanced 48 + 8 + 50MP triple camera system on its back, but of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its premium hood is not quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found inside the (non-Pro) OnePlus 11.
That's not really a deal breaker if you consider everything else the 10 Pro has going for it, and if you'd rather buy the phone from another retailer, Amazon is currently running the exact same offers as OnePlus itself.
Other OnePlus bargains to consider
If you're on a much too tight budget to even afford to dream about the 10 Pro, you'll probably be excited to see the Nord N200 5G and Nord N20 5G discounted by $40 and $70 respectively with no strings attached and no questions asked either.
Of the two, we'd definitely recommend the $229 N20 over the $199 N200. Yes, the cheaper model does come with a smoother 90Hz screen... somehow, but the costlier member of the mid-end Nord family is an undeniably higher-quality AMOLED affair with a way better primary rear-facing shooter in tow, as well as more RAM, more storage space, and more processing power.
Last but certainly not least for fans of always popular true wireless earbuds, OnePlus is advertising two very solid promotions in this category as well, even though the noise-cancelling $79.99 Buds Pro don't actually seem to be in stock right now in any of their three color options.
You could obviously wait for that to change (hopefully) soon... or go with a Pearl White-coated pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 at $59.99 with active noise cancellation technology of their own baked in. Finally finally, the first-gen OnePlus Buds Z (sans ANC) are incredibly available for a measly $9.99, but only in the OnePlus Store app and only for a super-limited time.
