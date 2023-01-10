Start the new year in style with these sweet OnePlus 10 Pro, N20 5G, and Buds Pro deals





What if you're completely uninterested in "next-gen" OnePlus products and want to get an existing device at a great price? Luckily, that's very much possible (for a limited time), as the company has seemingly decided to kick off 2023 more or less exactly like it wrapped up 2022





That's right, there's another huge sale taking place on the official OnePlus US website at the time of this writing, offering bargain hunters (with something left in their bank accounts after the busy holiday shopping season) hot new opportunities to save big on 10 Pro, Nord N20 5G, and Nord N200 5G phones, as well as the true wireless Buds Pro and Buds Z2.





The OnePlus 10 Pro is the king of New Year savings





With no OnePlus 11 Pro on the horizon , it's frankly surprising that last year's 10 Pro super-flagship is once again on sale at special prices in both 128 and 256GB storage variants with no strings attached.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black $70 off (8%) $799 $869 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black $70 off (8%) Buy at Amazon





To be fair, the 6.7-incher's $200 and $70 markdowns from regular prices of $799 and $869 with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively are not the largest on record. But it's unclear if we'll ever see the OnePlus 10 Pro beast start at $549 again, so you may have to "settle" for paying $599 (and up).





This is still A LOT of phone for six Benjamins unlocked, with the aforementioned jumbo-sized AMOLED screen sporting a top-notch resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and supporting state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh technology, while a hefty 5,000mAh battery promises to keep the lights on for a... respectable amount of time after charging at 65W wired and 50W wireless speeds.





The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro also rocks a super-advanced 48 + 8 + 50MP triple camera system on its back, but of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its premium hood is not quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found inside the (non-Pro) OnePlus 11





That's not really a deal breaker if you consider everything else the 10 Pro has going for it, and if you'd rather buy the phone from another retailer, Amazon is currently running the exact same offers as OnePlus itself.

Other OnePlus bargains to consider





If you're on a much too tight budget to even afford to dream about the 10 Pro, you'll probably be excited to see the Nord N200 5G and Nord N20 5G discounted by $40 and $70 respectively with no strings attached and no questions asked either.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Blue Quantum $40 off (17%) $199 99 $239 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Blue Quantum $70 off (23%) $229 $299 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Three Colors $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Pearl White $20 off (25%) $59 99 $79 99 Buy at OnePlus





Of the two, we'd definitely recommend the $229 N20 over the $199 N200. Yes, the cheaper model does come with a smoother 90Hz screen... somehow, but the costlier member of the mid-end Nord family is an undeniably higher-quality AMOLED affair with a way better primary rear-facing shooter in tow, as well as more RAM, more storage space, and more processing power.





Last but certainly not least for fans of always popular true wireless earbuds, OnePlus is advertising two very solid promotions in this category as well, even though the noise-cancelling $79.99 Buds Pro don't actually seem to be in stock right now in any of their three color options.



