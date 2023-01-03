Kick off the new year on the right foot with a rare OnePlus 10T discount

and





Both retailers are charging a cool 100 bucks less than usual for the unlocked OnePlus 10T at the time of this writing, and while that may not sound like a colossal discount by the aforementioned holiday sale standards, it actually does beat what the handset's maker recently offered as part of an extensive winter campaign

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $100 off (15%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Moonstone Black $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $100 off (15%) $549 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Moonstone Black $100 off (13%) $649 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy





Released in the US just five months ago at an already reasonable $649.99 starting price, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered beast mostly hovered around the $600 mark this holiday shopping season. While "professional" bargain hunters might remember reading headlines of $200+ savings available right before Christmas , that required an eligible device trade-in and this... does not.





Granted, $100 is not quite the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer with absolutely no strings attached, but given how much raw power and other super-advanced specifications the 10T packs, its newly reduced price is certainly difficult to turn down.





And yes, an undoubtedly superior OnePlus 11 is definitely right around the corner, but said superiority is likely to be reflected in the retail pricing department in addition to processing power, camera capabilities, and charging speeds.





The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T , mind you, supports insanely fast 125W charging while rocking a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and up to a whopping 16GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a top-of-the-line variant normally costing $749.99 and currently going for $100 off list as well.





We truly have no idea what kind of a person has hundreds of dollars left in their bank account for such "frivolous" purchases as a new phone after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas,New Year's Eve, but if you happen to find yourself in that position... for some reason, there's excellent news to report on the Amazon and Best Buy deal front.