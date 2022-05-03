 OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on company’s official website - PhoneArena
OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on company’s official website

OnePlus
Mariyan Slavov
OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on company’s official website
The OnePlus Nord 2 launched last year, and if you take a look at our Nord 2 review, you’d see that it is indeed a great budget device. OnePlus has left the "flagship killer" niche with its top-tier phones but started a whole new “Nord” line of affordable handsets, and it seems that the next chapter of that story is about to begin.

Indian tipster Mukul Sharma claims to have spotted the OnePlus 3 moniker on the official website of the company. Here’s what he tweeted: “Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.”

We’re not familiar with this particular tipster and his track record remains unclear, so the news should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt. However, there was some information about a OnePlus device codenamed Meili that was being tested in India in the past few months.

Furthermore, leaks about the Nord 3 have been around for months, including specs heads up by the generally reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. One of the most interesting aspects of the phone is its fast-charging capabilities - it’s rumored that the Nord 3 could come with a 150W fast-charging support.

Other rumored specs include the same IMX766 sensor of its predecessor's main 50MP rear-facing camera, the same 4,500mAh battery capacity, and a bigger 6.7-inch Full HD display.

There are also rumors regarding the selfie camera, it’s believed it will be moved from the top left corner to the center of the screen, and the pixel count could also go down from the 32 MP selfie in the Nord 2 to a 16 MP one in the new Nord 3 model.

Little is known about the pricing and availability of the new OnePlus budget champion, but judging from the predecessor - the Nord 2 - the new device could arrive in Europe with a price tag around the 500 euro mark.

