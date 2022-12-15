OnePlus is spreading the winter joy with hearty discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, and more





OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the company's best phones available right now and should be considered if you want a flagship phone with snappy performance, long battery life, and solid cameras. The phone has a street price of $799 but OnePlus is selling it for $549 after a massive discount of 250 bucks.





Next up is the OnePlus 10T, which has the speedier Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, amazing battery life, and fast charging. It was already reasonably priced at $649 but it's even more affordable right now after a discount of $50.





If you are looking for a mid-range phone, the Nord N20 5G is a great 5G-ready phone with decent specs and a gorgeous OLED screen. The phone has a street price of $299 but has been marked down by $70 to $229.





If you want an even cheaper 5G phone, the Nord N200 5G is $60 off and can be bought for $179 instead of $239. It has a large screen and a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz for fluid animations and a large 5,000mAh battery.





Both Nord phones also have microSD slots and headphone jacks, both of which are rare on phones these days.









These discounts will last until December 25 but the stock may run out sooner than that, so add your favorite products to your carts before the holiday madness takes over.