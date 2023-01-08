Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory





We know that may not sound very appealing at first, but the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 Pro is more than capable of defying its advanced age in a number of important ways, especially at a new all-time low price of $439.99.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Pine Green $360 off (45%) $439 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's down from the $799.99 "regularly" charged by retailers like Best Buy, and believe it or not, it's slightly lower than the handset's heavily reduced Black Friday 2022 price a couple of months back.





If you think about it, that shouldn't come as such a big surprise, though, as we're apparently dealing with a "clearance" sale here unlikely to last very long. Best Buy only has limited stock available at the time of this writing in a "Pine Green" color with 256 gigs of internal storage space and an exceptionally generous 12GB RAM count.





Even without looking at the rest of the phone's specs, that makes this an unusually attractive value proposition in today's mobile industry. There are really no similarly affordable 12 gig memory-packing devices available right now that we can think of, and when you add the OnePlus 9 Pro 's display and charging capabilities into the $439.99 equation, you're likely to sense an irresistible pull towards making a Best Buy purchase.





Yes, this "outdated" 6.7-inch giant comes with a state-of-the-art Fluid AMOLED screen in tow rocking 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, as well as a decently large 4,500mAh battery equipped with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging support.





What more could you possibly ask for at under 450 bucks? Android 13 software? You got it ! Camera versatility? Rear-facing shooters don't get a lot more versatile than 48 + 8 + 50 + 2MP setups. Great processing power? Maybe not by 2023 flagship standards, but the Snapdragon 888 SoC is still capable of keeping up with most (power) users' everyday gaming, content playing, and web surfing demands. Especially in combination with 12GB RAM.



