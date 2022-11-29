The previously missing piece of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G puzzle is now here





Curiously enough, the design of the 6.7-inch handset with Snapdragon 695 processing power and a primary 108MP rear camera was initially missing from the puzzle, but the always reliable Steve H. is back today to rectify that "omission" (in collaboration with 91mobiles ) and essentially spoil any surprise OnePlus may have hoped to keep under wraps until close to the phone's official announcement at some point in the "first half" of 2023.





At first glance, the Nord CE 3 looks a little bit more like the Nord N20 than the Nord CE 2 . But the flat edges around the large new display purportedly equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology seem even flatter, the 16MP selfie camera-housing hole punch is repositioned to the center, and the second camera module on the back neatly hides two different sensors clearly visible at a closer inspection of today's leaked renders.









Everything else on the CE 3's surface is decidedly unsurprising and largely unremarkable, including a relatively substantial "chin", reasonably thin side and top screen bezels, a couple of volume buttons on one side of the phone with a power key doubling as a fingerprint scanner on the other, a USB Type-C port in tow, and alas, no 3.5mm headphone jack in sight, at least for the time being.





Under the hood, this undoubtedly affordable device is set to pack an unquestionably hefty 5,000mAh battery with insanely fast 67W charging support, as well as up to a whopping 12 gigs of memory paired with 256GB storage space.





The cheapest variant, of course, should "settle" for a still-very-decent combination of 8GB RAM and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, although it's probably wise not to speculate too much on the exact retail prices, release date, and official markets of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. What we can guess is that the phone will likely not come to the US, which makes us very sad.