There's no OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus head honcho confirms
Well, the rumor mill was correct once again. We had heard that OnePlus has decided to simplify its flagship lineup by releasing a single high-end phone for the first half of the year, and also that it would skip the "Pro" suffix. And just the other day, the OnePlus 11 was unveiled in China, without a "Pro" moniker in tow"
Rightly so, the OnePlus 11 Pro doesn't exist, and this has been just confirmed at the highest level. The President of OnePlus China, Li Jie, responded to a user query on Weibo and said that there isn't a OnePlus 11 Pro in the works, shattering the dreams for an even more exciting and upscaled OnePlus flagship.
Don't think that OnePlus couldn't come up with another high-end flagship phone later this year, though. The second half of the year is usually reserved for OnePlus' "T"-series flagship revisions, and recent rumors point out that a OnePlus flagship might be coming later in 2023, alongside a OnePlus foldable. Frankly speaking, last year's OnePlus 10T was a bit different release that cut off some corners and took a bit different approach than usual. Here's to hoping that the OnePlus 11T would be a worthy improvement on all fronts.
While the OnePlus 11 comes with truly flagship hardware, it lacks some important features, like an official IP rating and wireless charging. That could only be the case for the China-specific model, though.
Aside from that, the OnePlus 11 specs include a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, fast UFS 4.0 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and fast 100W wired charging (slower than the 150W charging on the OnePlus 10T). The OnePlus 11 camera is seemingly also something else, helmed by the 50MP Sony IMX709 sensor, which seemingly does a great job when paired with the Hasselblad-tuned image processing algorithms on the phone.
The global version of the OnePlus 11 is to be officially unveiled February 7, so stay tuned for more insights into OnePlus' latest flagship phone around then.
