There's no OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus head honcho confirms





Rightly so, the OnePlus 11 Pro doesn't exist, and this has been just confirmed at the highest level. The President of OnePlus China, Li Jie, responded to a user query on Weibo and said that there isn't a OnePlus 11 Pro in the works, shattering the dreams for an even more exciting and upscaled OnePlus flagship.





Don't think that OnePlus couldn't come up with another high-end flagship phone later this year, though. The second half of the year is usually reserved for OnePlus' "T"-series flagship revisions, and recent rumors point out that a OnePlus flagship might be coming later in 2023, alongside a OnePlus foldable . Frankly speaking, last year's OnePlus 10T was a bit different release that cut off some corners and took a bit different approach than usual. Here's to hoping that the OnePlus 11T would be a worthy improvement on all fronts.





While the OnePlus 11 comes with truly flagship hardware, it lacks some important features, like an official IP rating and wireless charging. That could only be the case for the China-specific model, though.









The global version of the OnePlus 11 is to be officially unveiled February 7, so stay tuned for more insights into OnePlus' latest flagship phone around then.







