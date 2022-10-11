Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices





OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Volcanic Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $150 off (19%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Volcanic Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $120 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





Although it may not sound very dramatic, the 150 bucks slashed by Amazon off the $799.99 starting price of the unlocked 5G-enabled 10 Pro right now definitely qualifies as a top Prime Day October phone deal









In other words, you're actually looking at saving a substantial $250 at the time of this writing compared to the actual starting price of the OnePlus 10 Pro back in April, and no, this bad boy has never been this cheap before without an obligatory upfront activation on a specific carrier, a device trade-in, or a new line of T-Mobile service.





The unlocked 10 Pro powerhouse has also been released stateside in a 256GB storage configuration a few months ago , and surprise, surprise, that top-of-the-line "Volcanic Black" model is on sale at a lower than ever price (for Prime members only) today and tomorrow as well.





Digital hoarders will save $120 compared to the $869.99 list price, which was itself permanently reduced from $969.99 on the heels of the OnePlus 10T announcement. Keep in mind that this costlier variant also packs an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of the 8GB memory count of its identical twin, with the two devices otherwise offering the same outstanding specs and features



