Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Whether you're willing to call it by its official and unnecessarily convoluted Prime Early Access Sale name or prefer to simply label it as the year's second Prime Day extravaganza, Amazon's member-only October 11-12 event is sure bringing an avalanche of awesome holiday deals on many of the best phones out there into the spotlight.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro has pretty much all it needs to rival the value currently delivered by the likes of the deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Although it may not sound very dramatic, the 150 bucks slashed by Amazon off the $799.99 starting price of the unlocked 5G-enabled 10 Pro right now definitely qualifies as a top Prime Day October phone deal.
That's because the early 2022-released OnePlus flagship originally fetched $899.99 in a single 128GB storage variant in the US, scoring a permanent $100 markdown when the inexpensive 10T high-ender saw daylight.
In other words, you're actually looking at saving a substantial $250 at the time of this writing compared to the actual starting price of the OnePlus 10 Pro back in April, and no, this bad boy has never been this cheap before without an obligatory upfront activation on a specific carrier, a device trade-in, or a new line of T-Mobile service.
The unlocked 10 Pro powerhouse has also been released stateside in a 256GB storage configuration a few months ago, and surprise, surprise, that top-of-the-line "Volcanic Black" model is on sale at a lower than ever price (for Prime members only) today and tomorrow as well.
Digital hoarders will save $120 compared to the $869.99 list price, which was itself permanently reduced from $969.99 on the heels of the OnePlus 10T announcement. Keep in mind that this costlier variant also packs an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of the 8GB memory count of its identical twin, with the two devices otherwise offering the same outstanding specs and features.
