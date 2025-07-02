Motorola’s next big launch is set for next week
The Moto G96 feels like a pretty decent mid-range phone, but its price will dictate the sales numbers.
The Moto G96 is the next major device coming from Motorola. The US based company has just confirmed that the phone that we told you about last week will be officially introduced in India on July 9.
The upcoming smartphone is Motorola’s top-of-the-line Moto G series phone, which is mirrored in the device’s specs. Just like many of Motorola’s mid-range handsets, the Moto G96 offers fans the option to pick up a premium-like version that features a faux leather back panel.
We also know the Moto G96 is powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Motorola confirmed the Moto G96 packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory. A cheaper version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available too.
The best part is that the Moto G96 comes with a pretty decent 5,500 mAh battery, which promises up to 35 hours of talk time, 32 hours of video playback, or 119 hours of music.
We were surprised to see that Motorola will only offer three years of security updates for the Moto G96. Although the US-based company typically offers two/three years of OS updates and three/four years of security updates, Motorola made some important steps toward increasing the software support period it offers to its customers.
Motorola’s first smartphone to receive five years of OS updates and five years of security patches, Moto Edge 50 Neo, was launched back in September, so we thought every other phone launched by Motorola will follow the new policy, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Motorola is one of the very few companies that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which means very little competition for the Moto G96. Unless you don’t mind getting a similar mid-range phone but powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200/7300 processor, which nearly the same when it comes to performance.
Even the Moto G86, one of the phones announced back in May and is expected to hit shelves in July, is using a MediaTek 7300 chipset. Basically, it all comes down to how much the Moto G96 will cost, something that we’ll hopefully find out soon because Motorola is still mum on the matter.
Now, Motorola hasn’t yet revealed all the Moto G96’s specs, but many of them are listed on the phone’s dedicated page at Flipkart. For example, the US-based handset maker confirmed the phone’s 6.67-inch curved pOLED display features 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
As far as the camera goes, the most important details revealed by Motorola include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C sensor housed by the main camera, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone has a dual camera, but there’s no information about the second one.
Motorola Moto G96 will be available in four Pantone colors | Image credit: Motorola
There are quite a few mid-range phones that match the description, such as the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Infinix Note 50x, Nothing Phone (2a), and Motorola Edge 50 Neo.
