The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 'full' spec sheet already

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 'full' spec sheet already1
As such, it's obviously no surprise that the long overdue sequel to the very well-reviewed OnePlus 9 Pro is already in the spotlight quite a bit, making headline after headline with its... divisive design, a decidedly unusual and potentially controversial launch schedule, and a spec sheet that's almost complete after the latest report published by 91mobiles.
OnePlus 10 Pro vs 9 Pro specifications: a modest-looking upgrade... for now
How do you improve on one of the best Android phones released in 2021? If said phone is the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, a larger battery somehow squeezed into a very similar package sounds like a pretty good start.
Yes, the undoubtedly 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a virtually identical-sounding 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate technology as its predecessor while packing a 5,000mAh cell, up from 4,500mAh on this year's 9 Pro.
Incredibly enough, the overall dimensions tipped when the 10 Pro design leaked in full last week suggested OnePlus would operate little to no changes to the 9 Pro's measurements, extending the width of the device by 0.2mm while trimming both its height and depth (!!!).
The same goes for the triple rear-facing camera system, which is likely to combine a 48MP primary shooter with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 8MP telephoto lens supporting 3.3x optical zoom while ditching the 9 Pro's fourth 2MP monochrome snapper. Rated IP68 for water and dust protection, the 10 Pro is also expected to come with a 32MP front-facing cam, up from its forerunner's 16MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: the battle of the 2022 beasts remains undecided
Obviously, it's far too early to pick a winner from the two upcoming heavyweight contenders, but if Samsung can pull off a Galaxy S22 series global release by February, OnePlus might be in trouble.
That's because the 10 Pro is unlikely to become available outside of China before March 2022 (at the earliest), which wouldn't be so unusual had OnePlus unveiled a 9T this fall.
While we're on that subject, we should point out that we know absolutely nothing about a "standard" OnePlus 10 5G, which makes us wonder if there is in fact such a device in the pipeline.
A built-in S Pen and a largely familiar-sounding main 108MP shooter combined with two all-new 10MP sensors and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back of the S22 Ultra 5G should help Samsung's next-gen flagship stand out from the OnePlus 10 Pro, although the camera clash for one will remain undecided until we get to test the phones out in the real world.
