The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 'full' spec sheet already









This is one of the most reliable sources of inside information on unannounced devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, mind you, and for today's reveal, the publication claims to have once again joined forces with Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, essentially guaranteeing the credibility of all these prematurely disclosed details.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs 9 Pro specifications: a modest-looking upgrade... for now





How do you improve on one of the best Android phones released in 2021? If said phone is the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, a larger battery somehow squeezed into a very similar package sounds like a pretty good start.





Yes, the undoubtedly 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a virtually identical-sounding 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate technology as its predecessor while packing a 5,000mAh cell, up from 4,500mAh on this year's 9 Pro













Let's just hope the OnePlus 10 Pro will not go boom on account of being too thin while featuring a gargantuan battery, especially if said battery will indeed support blazing fast 125W charging capabilities . That's still unconfirmed, mind you, which is not what we can say about the predictable Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor (aka Snapdragon 898 ) and up to 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage that are nearly etched in stone already.





The same goes for the triple rear-facing camera system, which is likely to combine a 48MP primary shooter with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 8MP telephoto lens supporting 3.3x optical zoom while ditching the 9 Pro's fourth 2MP monochrome snapper. Rated IP68 for water and dust protection, the 10 Pro is also expected to come with a 32MP front-facing cam, up from its forerunner's 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: the battle of the 2022 beasts remains undecided





Obviously, it's far too early to pick a winner from the two upcoming heavyweight contenders, but if Samsung can pull off a Galaxy S22 series global release by February, OnePlus might be in trouble.





That's because the 10 Pro is unlikely to become available outside of China before March 2022 (at the earliest), which wouldn't be so unusual had OnePlus unveiled a 9T this fall









While we're on that subject, we should point out that we know absolutely nothing about a "standard" OnePlus 10 5G, which makes us wonder if there is in fact such a device in the pipeline.





If there's not, the 10 Pro will essentially have to take on the entire Galaxy S22 family rather than just the jumbo-sized Ultra model . That 6.8-inch giant is rumored to match the battery capacity of its OnePlus competition while likely settling for considerably lower charging speeds, and of course, packing the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon SoC, at least in certain markets.





built-in S Pen and a largely familiar-sounding main 108MP shooter combined with two all-new 10MP sensors and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back of the S22 Ultra 5G should help Samsung's next-gen flagship stand out from the OnePlus 10 Pro, although the camera clash for one will remain undecided until we get to test the phones out in the real world.

