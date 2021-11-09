The OnePlus 10 Pro looks unique yet strangely familiar in these first leaked renders





Naturally, we won't know if the risk of cancelling the OnePlus 9T will pay off until the company's next flagship breaks cover, which is likely to happen... at some point during the first half of 2022.









While Steve is widely known and celebrated as one of the most trusted mobile tech leakers in the world, these alleged depictions of the 10 Pro rear cover should be treated with a slightly higher degree of caution than usual, apparently mimicking the "real" look of an "early prototype." Said prototype may or may not commercially materialize next year, so it's probably wise not to get too excited... or disgusted just yet.

Now that's a (pretty) unusual camera design





Just when you thought smartphones had become boring, looking essentially identical at first glance, it seems that all the top brands have collectively decided to take risks and try new things, at least as far as rear camera arrangements are concerned.









Technically, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module itself looks fairly conventional, switching from the 9 and 9 Pro's vertical formation to a two-by-two arrangement including three mysterious imaging sensors and a large LED flash for good measure (and symmetry).









if it does end up looking like this when it eventually hits stores worldwide. If that approach seems strangely familiar, it might be because it resembles Samsung's Galaxy S21 series path, at least in spirit. Still, for better or for worse, the undoubtedly 5G-enabled and state-of-the-art OnePlus 10 Pro will break new design ground in 2022...it does end up looking like this when it eventually hits stores worldwide.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up