Unusual OnePlus 10 Pro release strategy might end up enraging 'global' buyers





While we're on that subject, we should point out that none of the usual tipsters have dared to try to guess when the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro might be scheduled for an official launch... until today.

Significant change of plans ahead





Max Jambor, who has proven accurate about these sorts of things numerous times in the past, seems to be hinting at a pretty big and totally unusual gap between the Chinese and "global" availability of the impending OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.





Namely, the company is apparently aiming for a January or February domestic release, to be followed by a worldwide expansion at some point in March or April 2022. Of course, plans like this could always be subject to change until the last minute, especially in the middle of a very serious global chip shortage whose end is not in sight just yet.









The origin of Jambor's tentative roadmap is also unclear, so for all we know, this could be the result of guesswork based on unfounded speculation around the social media watercooler rather than some sort of internal document leaked by a OnePlus employee, for instance.









This unified OS may need extra preparation and optimization time for the Western Hemisphere... or perhaps OnePlus simply intends to prioritize its homeland, as Oppo and Vivo have been doing for ages.





Either way, it's certainly interesting that this leaked schedule specifically mentions the OnePlus 10 Pro , and with all recent reports focusing exclusively on the 6.7-inch ultra-premium model, we can't help but start to wonder if the "regular" OnePlus 10 will end up following the 9T's suit and never materialize.

Maybe March is not so bad after all





This is clearly a time of big change for OnePlus, which also happens to be more focused than ever on the mid-range segment with the continuously expanding Nord family . It remains to be seen how the brand's hardcore fans will react to some of these changes, particularly stateside.





For those who may need their memory refreshed, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were released at almost the exact same time in China and the US earlier this year, while the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro did become available in the former market nearly two weeks ahead of the latter.









But two weeks is not one or two months, although for what it's worth, a March or even April launch wouldn't exactly qualify as late for the 10 Pro. After all, the 9 and 9 Pro only started shipping in late March and early April 2021 in the UK and US respectively.





If that doesn't make you feel any better, it's probably a good idea to keep your eye on the ball and focus on the undeniable strengths of the OnePlus 10 Pro, like its absolutely insane 125W charging speeds, hefty 5,000mAh battery expected to be squeezed into a very similar body as the 4,500mAh cell-packing 9 Pro, and next-gen Snapdragon beast likely to be paired with as much as 12GB RAM.

