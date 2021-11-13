Notification Center

Android OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed could put Apple, Samsung, and Google flagships to shame

Anam Hamid
By
1
OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed could put Apple, Samsung, and Google flagships to shame
A few days back, supposed renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro and its core specs emerged, and now, a leaker claims that the device will offer insanely fast wired charging speeds.

OnePlus has confirmed that there won't be a T model this year, which means the OnePlus 10 range will be the company's next flagship series. The manufacturer has apparently opted for a Galaxy S21-like camera bump, which will accommodate three sensors. 

If history is any indication, the handset will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip. The phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inches 120Hz screen and a bigger battery than the OnePlus 9 Pro's 4,500mAh cell that supports 65W charging and requires 29 minutes for a full charge.

OnePlus 10 Pro could offer 125W fast charging


The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and tipster Mukul Sharma (via Android Authority) says that it will support 125W fast charging. OnePlus' sister company Oppo is also said to be working on several phones, including the Find X4, that will come with 125W charging support.


Xiaomi's 11T Pro currently leads the pack with 120W charging, and 125W would be a new record. That phone also has a 5,000mAh battery and with 120W charging, it goes from zero to full in 17 minutes.

Oppo has already unveiled its 125W charger and it only needs 20 minutes to fully replenish a phone with a 4,000mAh battery.

While support for 125W charging would certainly look good on the specs sheet, there is a trade-off: a higher charging speed degrades the battery faster. Oppo's 12W Flash Charge, for instance, will make a battery lose a fifth of its capacity in around two years. After all, there is a reason why the top flagship phones of 2021 like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max only support 25W and 27W charging, respectively. Google has taken an even more cautious approach with the Pixel 6. 

