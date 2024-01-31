Nothing OS 2.5.2 rolling out bringing stable Android 14 to Phone (1)
Following the release of Nothing OS 2.5.2 for Phone (2), Nothing is now pushing the same release to the original Phone (1). This update adds a few new widgets, a new dynamic wallpaper, a monochrome color scheme, a new tile for changing ring modes, customizable gestures, improved call quality and stability, and some UI and performance tweaks, among others.
This roll out will first reach devices running the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 build (on Android 14), followed by those on the Android 13 stable build. This means that, should you be running stable, this update will essentially update your device from Android 13 to Android 14. This effectively puts both the Phone (1) and Phone (2), as well as the beta and non-beta users, in the same footing when it comes to the version of Android they are running.
Nothing OS 2.5.2 Changelog:
Customization
- Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.
- New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colors on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.
- Introduced solid color wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.
- Added a monochrome color theme in the basic color section.
- Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualization feature (some of you may have already discovered it).
- Improved overall Glyph light playback effect when synchronizing with your device’s audio.
- Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.
- Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.
- Customizable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.
- More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.
- Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.
- New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.
- Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.
- Added support for switching ring modes in Quick Settings.
- You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.
- Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.
- Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.
- Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move.
- Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.
- Optimized the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.
- Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.
- Automatically excludes the preview of the previous screenshot when taking continuous screenshots.
- Improved the stability of the camera.
- Enhanced the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the system for a more fluid user experience.
- Enhanced system stability and improved battery life.
Source: u/adaaamb on Reddit
The 69MB update should be rolling out over-the-air (OTA) to your Phone (1) device soon. However, as is common with firmware updates, the distribution is phased, so not everyone will get the update at the same time. If you don't see the update available right now, it might not have made it to your device yet, but it should arrive soon. This is done to keep an eye out for any potential bugs.
