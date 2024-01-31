Nothing OS 2.5.2 rolling out bringing stable Android 14 to Phone (1)

Android 13

Nothing OS 2.5.2 Changelog:

Customization

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colors on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

Introduced solid color wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Added a monochrome color theme in the basic color section. Glyph Interface

Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualization feature (some of you may have already discovered it).

Improved overall Glyph light playback effect when synchronizing with your device’s audio.

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph. Gesture

Customizable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style. Quick Settings

Added support for switching ring modes in Quick Settings.

You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons. New Widgets

Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move.

Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle. More improvements

Optimized the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Automatically excludes the preview of the previous screenshot when taking continuous screenshots.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the system for a more fluid user experience.

Enhanced system stability and improved battery life.





The 69MB update should be rolling out over-the-air (OTA) to your Phone (1) device soon. However, as is common with firmware updates, the distribution is phased, so not everyone will get the update at the same time. If you don't see the update available right now, it might not have made it to your device yet, but it should arrive soon. This is done to keep an eye out for any potential bugs.