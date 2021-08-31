Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Nokia Android 5G

Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price
Between the rugged XR20, modest C30, and mid-range G20, HMD's Nokia smartphone naming scheme has been a little all over the place of late, making it a lot harder than just a couple of years ago to keep track of everything and wisely choose the best device to fit one's individual needs and preferences.

While we're not entirely sure when the Finland-based company plans to unveil its next Nokia-branded handset, this is pretty clearly right around the corner, but instead of making the whole 2021 product portfolio easier to understand at a glance, the 5G-enabled G50 could further complicate things.

Despite what its name might suggest, the upcoming Nokia G50 doesn't look all that different from the existing G20, either in a fresh set of leaked high-quality renders or as far as its rumored specifications are concerned.

Curiously enough, the notched screen of the G50 5G is expected to be slightly smaller than that of the 4G LTE-only Nokia G20, at 6.38 inches (versus 6.52), while sporting a very similar (and similarly mediocre) resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.


The two devices are also all but guaranteed to share a sizable chin and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, with the Nokia G50 likely to eliminate one of the G20's four rear-facing cameras as well. Of course, the secondary and tertiary lenses could always be upgraded to make the triple shooter system overall better than its quad counterpart, but we highly doubt that will prove to be the case in the end.

The 48MP primary snapper, in case you're wondering, may well be the exact same one carried by the Nokia G20 on its back, while the Snapdragon 480 processor will be borrowed from the XR20 5G.

Last but certainly not least on the (credibly) rumored list of Nokia G50 features, you've got a 4,850mAh battery that should be capable of delivering extremely similar running times between charges as the 5,050mAh cell under the hood of the 6.52-inch G20.

All in all, the Nokia G50 sounds like a... decent prospective candidate for the title of 2021's best budget 5G phone, potentially carrying just a slightly higher price point than the ultra-affordable $200 G20. For the time being, however, there are no guarantees regarding US availability, with European pricing tipped to circle the very reasonable €230 mark.

The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
Aug 06, 2021, 9:13 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries
Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries
Aug 04, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
Aug 02, 2021, 7:41 AM, by Joshua Swingle
The first Nokia tablet in a long time could be crazy cheap with decent specs in tow
The first Nokia tablet in a long time could be crazy cheap with decent specs in tow
Jul 28, 2021, 9:14 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Galaxy S21 FE won't ship with a microSD card slot or charger
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Galaxy S21 FE won't ship with a microSD card slot or charger
Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed
Windows 11 release date announced, no Android app support at launch
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Windows 11 release date announced, no Android app support at launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery life: can the Fold 3 last a day?
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery life: can the Fold 3 last a day?
Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app
The best budget tablets - updated August 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best budget tablets - updated August 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless