Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price

Nokia G50 5G leaks in high-res images with low-res screen, familiar design, low price0
Despite what its name might suggest, the upcoming Nokia G50 doesn't look all that different from the existing G20, either in a fresh set of leaked high-quality renders or as far as its rumored specifications are concerned.
The two devices are also all but guaranteed to share a sizable chin and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, with the Nokia G50 likely to eliminate one of the G20's four rear-facing cameras as well. Of course, the secondary and tertiary lenses could always be upgraded to make the triple shooter system overall better than its quad counterpart, but we highly doubt that will prove to be the case in the end.
The 48MP primary snapper, in case you're wondering, may well be the exact same one carried by the Nokia G20 on its back, while the Snapdragon 480 processor will be borrowed from the XR20 5G.
All in all, the Nokia G50 sounds like a... decent prospective candidate for the title of 2021's best budget 5G phone, potentially carrying just a slightly higher price point than the ultra-affordable $200 G20. For the time being, however, there are no guarantees regarding US availability, with European pricing tipped to circle the very reasonable €230 mark.