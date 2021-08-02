HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100

Verizon's rapid 5G network expansion leads to unfortunate residential cell towers

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G move one big step closer to extinction

Samsung gives free limited edition models of Galaxy S21 5G to Olympic and Paralympic participants

Apple threatens leaker, blaming him for ill-fitting iPhone cases and boring new handset introductions

T-Mobile keeps sweeping the 5G awards as it continues its insanely fast network expansion

Here are the sharpest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G renders yet