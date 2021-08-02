Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Nokia Android

HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
The Nokia smartphone lineup received a facelift back in April. Now, new information reveals that HMD Global is looking to expand upon the revamped foundations with several more devices.

A Nokia tablet and budget 5G phone are coming


Reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed that HMD Global is currently working on four upcoming devices including the previously leaked Nokia G50 smartphone and the Nokia T20 tablet.

The Nokia G50 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone that retails in the region of €250 across Europe. It’ll likely include a MediaTek chipset with 5G network support and offer 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage as standard.

The Nokia T20 tablet, on the other hand, could retail at £185 in the UK and feature a 10.36-inch screen. A 4/64GB configuration is on the cards too and 4G LTE connectivity could be an optional add-on.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer before making any conclusions, but at this stage the Nokia T20 could still make it on to out best tablets of 2021 list. The same can be said for the Nokia G50 and our best budget 5G phones roundup.

Will the Nokia X100 and Nokia G300 target the upper-midrange market?


What about the other two products HMD Global is working on? Well, Evan Blass says those use the codenames ‘Aoki’ and ‘Deadmau5’ and will be marketed as the Nokia G300 and Nokia X100 once official.

There’s no info whatsoever about what these smartphones will offer, though their names suggest that HMD Global might be preparing to enter the upper-midrange segment and compete more directly against the OnePlus Nord 2, Moto G100, and perhaps even the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
by Blackview,  0
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless