HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100

HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X1000
A Nokia tablet and budget 5G phone are coming
Reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed that HMD Global is currently working on four upcoming devices including the previously leaked Nokia G50 smartphone and the Nokia T20 tablet.
The Nokia T20 tablet, on the other hand, could retail at £185 in the UK and feature a 10.36-inch screen. A 4/64GB configuration is on the cards too and 4G LTE connectivity could be an optional add-on.
Will the Nokia X100 and Nokia G300 target the upper-midrange market?
What about the other two products HMD Global is working on? Well, Evan Blass says those use the codenames ‘Aoki’ and ‘Deadmau5’ and will be marketed as the Nokia G300 and Nokia X100 once official.
There’s no info whatsoever about what these smartphones will offer, though their names suggest that HMD Global might be preparing to enter the upper-midrange segment and compete more directly against the OnePlus Nord 2, Moto G100, and perhaps even the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.