Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

HMD’s portfolio of smartphones is huge, so the Finnish company must dedicate time and resources to keep its products up to date software-wise. Fortunately for Nokia fans, HMD has been doing an excellent job keeping up with Android updates.Of course, there are still a handful of Nokia phones that should have received Android 11 by now, but we are convinced they will eventually get what HMD promised. Nokia 5.3 is no longer on the list of smartphones that have yet to receive the Android 11 update, at least in more than a dozen countries.The Finnish handset maker confirmed today that Nokia 5.3 users can now update to Android 11, assuming they live in one of the 13 countries where it’s now rolling out: Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Vietnam.According to Nokia , about 30% of these approved markets will receive the Android 11 update right now, while 50% by August 5. Hopefully, by August 6, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update. Nokia 5 .3 made its debut in the United States about a year ago, but it looks like the country is not part of Wave 1. However, Wave 2 of the update should begin shortly, so be patient if your country isn’t mentioned in the article.