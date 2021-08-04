Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries

Nokia 5.3 is getting official Android 11 in selected countries0
Of course, there are still a handful of Nokia phones that should have received Android 11 by now, but we are convinced they will eventually get what HMD promised. Nokia 5.3 is no longer on the list of smartphones that have yet to receive the Android 11 update, at least in more than a dozen countries.
According to Nokia, about 30% of these approved markets will receive the Android 11 update right now, while 50% by August 5. Hopefully, by August 6, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update.
Nokia 5.3 made its debut in the United States about a year ago, but it looks like the country is not part of Wave 1. However, Wave 2 of the update should begin shortly, so be patient if your country isn’t mentioned in the article.