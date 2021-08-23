Notifications
Nokia Android

Nokia G50 5G accidentally leaked in video teaser ahead of announcement

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Nokia G50 5G accidentally leaked in video teaser ahead of announcement
HMD Global has yet confirmed any new smartphone announcements, but there’s a particular device that everyone is looking for, the Nokia G50 5G. The unannounced device has been recently spotted at retailers in the UK and Russia along with its price attached to it.

However, Nokia Mobile France was even less mysterious and straight up posted a video teaser showcasing the upcoming Nokia G50 5G. Although the video has since been removed, it remained live long enough so that fans can download it (via NPU).

Nokia G50 is supposed to be the cheapest 5G smartphone launched by HMD Global. In the UK, the smartphone will be available for purchase for as low as £207 ($280), a great price considering this is a 5G-enable handset. The video teaser also confirms the Nokia G50 5G will be available in at least two colors: Blue and Sand.



Also, a picture of the phone posted by Nokia Mobile France mentions that the smartphone will pack a 48-megapixel main camera. Apart from that, we’ve also learned the Nokia G50 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and either 4/64GB or 4/128GB RAM.

