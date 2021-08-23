Nokia G50 5G accidentally leaked in video teaser ahead of announcement

Nokia G50 5G accidentally leaked in video teaser ahead of announcement1
However, Nokia Mobile France was even less mysterious and straight up posted a video teaser showcasing the upcoming Nokia G50 5G. Although the video has since been removed, it remained live long enough so that fans can download it (via NPU).
Also, a picture of the phone posted by Nokia Mobile France mentions that the smartphone will pack a 48-megapixel main camera. Apart from that, we’ve also learned the Nokia G50 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and either 4/64GB or 4/128GB RAM.