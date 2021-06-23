$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Nokia Android

Affordable Nokia G20 debuts in the US with big battery, low price

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 23, 2021, 8:00 AM
Nokia G20 arrives in the US boasting an amazing battery life
A battery heavyweight contender is coming to the US scene in about a week. As you’ve guessed by the title, I am talking about the Nokia G20. It is part of the budget series of Nokia’s brand licensee HMD Global.

The Nokia G20 will be priced at $199 and will come in two color-changing chassis - shimmering Night and cool Glacier. The device is running on MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC and offers a 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant with a dual SIM slot. You will be able to purchase it on June 28th at Nokia’s website.

What makes the Nokia G20 different?


There are a couple of features that make the phone stand out. Firstly, it boasts a battery life of three days, and these are no empty words. HMD Global claims that these statistics are “based on a real-life usage test by HMD Global.” Contributing to these results is the significant 5,050mAh battery cell and HD (1600 x 720p) 6.5-inch teardrop display.

The second factor making the Nokia G20 special is its competitive price. It’s so competitive that it might even create a ripple in the best phones under $400. Not to mention that the G20 is supported by Nokia’s signature Android promise, meaning it will receive software and security updates for the next two and three years, respectively.

The device also features a quad-camera system, the main one being a 48MP sensor. There’s also an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP one that functions as a depth sensor.

Other notable features include a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock, portrait mode, and surround sound video recording. Of course, known for its durability, Nokia says the G20 is no different than the rest of its products and is made to last.

G20
Nokia G20 View Full specs
Deal Special Amazon $200 Special B&HPhoto $309 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek G35 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 11

