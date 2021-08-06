The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US

The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US0
Before pulling the trigger, it's important to note that the retailer doesn't actually list a delivery date, merely promising to fill your orders on a first-come-first-served basis... at some point down the line. In contrast, while you can't pre-order the Snapdragon 480 phone from Nokia's official US e-store yet, the brand is in a position to commit to an "estimated shipping date" of August 24.
That may sound like an excessive price to pay for a handset powered by the middling aforementioned Qualcomm processor, but there aren't a lot of Android 11 phones available today able to withstand everything from hard drops to water immersion, scratches, and extreme temperatures.
There are even fewer such devices tipping the scales at only 248 grams and measuring a relatively slender 10.6mm in depth while packing a massive 4,630mAh battery, and on top of it all, the Nokia XR20 5G also shines in the imaging department (at least by rugged mid-range standards) with a dual rear-facing camera system composed of 48 and 13MP Zeiss-powered shooters.