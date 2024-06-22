The Galaxy S24 Ultra can now be purchased in a new color
There is no doubt that the Galaxy S24 series has been a big winner for Samsung this year thanks to the line's Galaxy AI features. One can assume that a strong Galaxy S24 flagship series means that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra has also sold incredibly well. In an effort to spark Galaxy S24 Ultra sales, Samsung turned to the oldest trick in the book, one still used by rivals like Apple and Google. Simply add a new color option to an already released phone to get everyone talking about the device again.
Google added a new Mint color (not flavor) to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro back in January, and in March 2023, Apple added Yellow to the color options available for the iPhone 14 Plus. Now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Yellow starting at $1,299 for the model with 256GB of storage. The variant with 512GB of storage is priced at $1,419 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 1TB of storage will cost you $1,659.
Per Android Central, Samsung had teased the new color earlier this week and the new color was officially announced on Friday. Ironically, on the exact same date last year, Sammy added Red and Blue to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available in Titanium Yellow. Image credit-Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet which are sold online and offline. Exclusive online colors include Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange.
Adding a new color to a phone that has been out for six months is a good way to rekindle interest in the handset as it generates new publicity and pictures of the phone in its new color are highlighted in media coverage. The Titanium Yellow Galaxy S24 Ultra is available from Samsung and it has also been spotted on the websites of U.S. carriers such as AT&T and Verizon.
Even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra, like the rest of the Galaxy S24 line, has been able to ride its AI capabilities to great success since being released on January 31st of this year, Samsung feels the need to keep the top-of-ther-line model fresh by adding the new color option. It also might want to keep Samsung's Galaxy handsets in the news leading up to the July 10th Unpacked event in Paris.
During the event, the company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Buds, and the new Galaxy Ring.
