The Galaxy S24 Ultra can now be purchased in a new color

There is no doubt that the Galaxy S24 series has been a big winner for Samsung this year thanks to the line's Galaxy AI features. One can assume that a strongflagship series means that the top-of-the-linehas also sold incredibly well. In an effort to sparksales, Samsung turned to the oldest trick in the book, one still used by rivals like Apple and Google . Simply add a new color option to an already released phone to get everyone talking about the device again.









Per Android Central , Samsung had teased the new color earlier this week and the new color was officially announced on Friday. Ironically, on the exact same date last year, Sammy added Red and Blue to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.











The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet which are sold online and offline. Exclusive online colors include Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange.





Galaxy S24 Ultra is Adding a new color to a phone that has been out for six months is a good way to rekindle interest in the handset as it generates new publicity and pictures of the phone in its new color are highlighted in media coverage. The Titanium Yellowis available from Samsung and it has also been spotted on the websites of U.S. carriers such as AT&T and Verizon





Even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra , like the rest of the Galaxy S24 line, has been able to ride its AI capabilities to great success since being released on January 31st of this year, Samsung feels the need to keep the top-of-ther-line model fresh by adding the new color option. It also might want to keep Samsung's Galaxy handsets in the news leading up to the July 10th Unpacked event in Paris.



