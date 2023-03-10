The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow are now available for pre-order
Apple's made it a nice little tradition to say "Hi' to spring with a new addition to the reigning flagship phones color lineup. This time, it's a yellow color that's joining the already colorful iPhone 14 color palette under the slogan "Hello, yellow". Apple announced the new color a couple of days ago and now, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in yellow are available for pre-order!
The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. Pre-orders are, as we already mentioned, open now and the phones will be generally available in stores on March 14.
Now, a bit more on the new yellow color: as you can see in the images, it's quite bright and energetic (we think that's the aim with this color, after all, it's almost spring). We have the frame of the phone painted in a matching yellow hue. The Apple logo on the back is a slightly brighter yellow color and stands up quite nicely.
Pre-order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow now
Pre-orders are now open for this youthful and exciting yellow iPhone. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will now be available in yellow for spring.
With this new color, the iPhone 14 and the Plus are now available in a total of 6 colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow. Yep, those fancy iPhone 14 colors could make it hard for some to choose which color to go for - all are quite cool looking, we can't argue about that.
In case you're wondering - no, the Pro-branded iPhones are not getting the same color treatment.
All in all, yellow is quite a daring and fun color, and it looks great on an iPhone. If you get it, you'll most likely turn some heads when you take your new iPhone out of your pocket to pick up a call.
By the way, care to share your opinion on the new iPhone 14 color? We have a nice poll on the iPhone 14 in yellow you might want to cast your vote in with the PhoneArena community.
