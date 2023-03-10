Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow are now available for pre-order
Apple's made it a nice little tradition to say "Hi' to spring with a new addition to the reigning flagship phones color lineup. This time, it's a yellow color that's joining the already colorful iPhone 14 color palette under the slogan "Hello, yellow". Apple announced the new color a couple of days ago and now, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in yellow are available for pre-order!

Pre-order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow now


Pre-orders are now open for this youthful and exciting yellow iPhone. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will now be available in yellow for spring.

Get the iPhone 14 in yellow

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are now available for pre-order at Apple.com in the new yellow color. Enjoy this fresh and fun look for your new iPhone today! The iPhone 14 starts at $799.
$799
Pre-order at Apple

iPhone 14 Plus in yellow: available for pre-order now

Get the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus in yellow from Apple.com. Pre-orders are open, and the phone will hit the stores on March 14.
$899
Pre-order at Apple

With this new color, the iPhone 14 and the Plus are now available in a total of 6 colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow. Yep, those fancy iPhone 14 colors could make it hard for some to choose which color to go for - all are quite cool looking, we can't argue about that.


The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. Pre-orders are, as we already mentioned, open now and the phones will be generally available in stores on March 14.

In case you're wondering - no, the Pro-branded iPhones are not getting the same color treatment.

Now, a bit more on the new yellow color: as you can see in the images, it's quite bright and energetic (we think that's the aim with this color, after all, it's almost spring). We have the frame of the phone painted in a matching yellow hue. The Apple logo on the back is a slightly brighter yellow color and stands up quite nicely.

All in all, yellow is quite a daring and fun color, and it looks great on an iPhone. If you get it, you'll most likely turn some heads when you take your new iPhone out of your pocket to pick up a call.

By the way, care to share your opinion on the new iPhone 14 color? We have a nice poll on the iPhone 14 in yellow you might want to cast your vote in with the PhoneArena community.

