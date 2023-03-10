The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow are now available for pre-order

Pre-order your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow now

Pre-orders are now open for this youthful and exciting yellow iPhone. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will now be available in yellow for spring.







Get the iPhone 14 in yellow The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are now available for pre-order at Apple.com in the new yellow color. Enjoy this fresh and fun look for your new iPhone today! The iPhone 14 starts at $799. $799 Pre-order at Apple iPhone 14 Plus in yellow: available for pre-order now Get the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus in yellow from Apple.com. Pre-orders are open, and the phone will hit the stores on March 14. $899 Pre-order at Apple



With this new color, the iPhone 14 and the Plus are now available in a total of 6 colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow. Yep, those fancy iPhone 14 colors could make it hard for some to choose which color to go for - all are quite cool looking, we can't argue about that.





All in all, yellow is quite a daring and fun color, and it looks great on an iPhone. If you get it, you'll most likely turn some heads when you take your new iPhone out of your pocket to pick up a call.









By the way, care to share your opinion on the new iPhone 14 color? We have a nice poll on the iPhone 14 in yellow you might want to cast your vote in with the PhoneArena community.