New leak corroborates Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 battery specs – and it's a letdown for Fold loyalists
The Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new certification corroborates earlier rumors about the battery sizes of the yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.
Samsung's upcoming foldables – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 – have leaked so much in recent months that it's fair to say that we know it all. However, most things come from leaks, so they have a relative level of certainty. But when it comes to certifications, those things are often more confirming than rumors.
Now, a UL Demko certification reveals (with more certainty than rumors) the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7's battery capacities. These numbers were already present in leaks from before, but now... well, they're as good as official.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers may be treated with a nice surprise, a bigger battery than last year. The Flip phone is seen using two batteries with model numbers EB-BF766ABE(1,189mAh) and EB-BF767ABE (2,985mAh). That's a total minimum capacity of 4,174mAh. Expect it to be marketed as a 4,300mAh battery, which puts some 300mAh on top of the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 4,000mAh battery cell.
Meanwhile, the meaner Galaxy Z Fold 7 is left without an upgrade on this front. The model is listed sporting the two batteries EB-BF966ABE (2,126mAh) and EB-BF967ABE (2,146mAh). That is a total minimum capacity of 4,272mAh, which would likely be advertised as 4,400mAh. Yep, same as last year.
Previously, a leaked filing revealed that the charging speeds of the two foldables won't be bumped, which is not the best news. So, you can expect the same 25W wired and 15W wireless charging on the upcoming phones.
Rumors have previously indicated the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with bigger screens, and the same battery capacity leaves questions: would we see a battery life downgrade? Or would the chip and a more power-efficient display compensate for the lack of a battery cell upgrade?
The two phones have reportedly entered mass production now, and are expected to be unveiled during a summer Unpacked event, reportedly in early July.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a 200MP main camera and a thinner body, while the Flip 7 may get more screen real-estate on the cover display, which is said to grow to 4 inches.
The two will join a curious foldable market situation. We have Oppo and Honor with their thin foldables fighting for your heart, we have Motorola's new Razr family featuring this time an 'Ultra' model, all while Apple is likely prepping its first foldable iPhone (albeit for 2026). Let's see how Samsung will join the fight for the best foldable of 2025!
