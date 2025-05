Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have entered production

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 . | Image credit — PhoneArena





The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 andfoldable smartphones have entered production and will be on shelves soon. Samsung was previously reported to be planning to begin production in May of this year and the company has fortunately been able to meet its deadline.Theandhave been given lowered production targets this year after the foldable industry continues to not meet sales expectations. Samsung has reportedly decided to only manufacture three millionunits and two millionunits: a 40 percent decline from the previous generation.In addition to the phones, accessories for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 andhave also entered production. A Galaxy tri- foldable phone is also likely coming later in the year and production targets for that are even lower at only 200,000 units. Samsung does not expect many sales for its tri-foldable smartphone due to the high price tag.Theis very likely going to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the entireseries. Meanwhile the’s choice of processor is still up for debate. Exynos test variants of thehave been spotted but some reports claim that Samsung has not been able to get the Exynos 2500 ready in time. If that is the case then thewill probably also be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.