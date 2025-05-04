Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have entered production
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 foldable smartphones have entered production and will be on shelves soon. Samsung was previously reported to be planning to begin production in May of this year and the company has fortunately been able to meet its deadline.
The Fold 7 and Flip 7 have been given lowered production targets this year after the foldable industry continues to not meet sales expectations. Samsung has reportedly decided to only manufacture three million Flip 7 units and two million Fold 7 units: a 40 percent decline from the previous generation.
In addition to the phones, accessories for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 have also entered production. A Galaxy tri-foldable phone is also likely coming later in the year and production targets for that are even lower at only 200,000 units. Samsung does not expect many sales for its tri-foldable smartphone due to the high price tag.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is very likely going to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the entire Galaxy S25 series. Meanwhile the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s choice of processor is still up for debate. Exynos test variants of the Flip 7 have been spotted but some reports claim that Samsung has not been able to get the Exynos 2500 ready in time. If that is the case then the Flip 7 will probably also be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung
Apple — arguably Samsung’s largest rival — reportedly plans to launch its long-awaited foldable iPhone for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. There were some reports going around that the Fold 7 would be even slimmer than the miraculous Oppo Find N5 foldable phone. However it is very unlikely that the Fold 7 will be 8.2 mm thick when folded.
It’s heartening to hear that the Fold 7 and Flip 7 have been able to successfully enter mass production on time. Supply chain shortages have got Apple CEO Tim Cook extremely anxious and they might even interfere with the company’s plans to equip every iPhone 17 model with 12 GB of RAM.
And that is just a huge bummer in my opinion.
