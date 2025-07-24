Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2025) just hit its second-best price at Amazon

This rare $186 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is the kind of Amazon deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Motorola Razr+ (2025) in Mocha Mousse is placed half-folded on a metal surface, showcasing its cover screen.
Didn't like Prime Day's discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2025)? We get it — a sub-$100 price cut isn't all that compelling. But Amazon's latest sale is a completely different story. At the moment, you can grab the high-end flip phone with a huge $186 discount.

$186 off the Motorola Razr+ (2025) in Hot Pink

$186 off (19%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) has just dropped to its second-best price on Amazon. Possibly for a limited time, you can buy the flip phone in Hot Pink for $186 off. This is a super rare price cut, so we recommend checking out the offer while it lats.
Buy at Amazon

That's a significantly more appealing bargain than Prime Day's modest $98 price cut. That said, the Hot Pink model has been as much as 30% off in the past, so this is technically its second-best price on Amazon — not quite the lowest, but still worth a look.

While it doesn't include many differences from the previous Razr+ (2024), this Android phone still offers better durability, higher dust and water resistance (IP48 vs IPX8), and a brighter display. It features a 4-inch cover display that provides a more immersive experience. The main display is just as impressive, measuring 6.9 inches and offering a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola phone doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance, either. It packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, delivering an enjoyable, lag-free experience. Let's not forget the on-deck Moto AI features, designed to make your everyday life even easier.

Another highlight here is the camera setup. The model comes with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor, and a 32MP internal selfie camera, exactly like its predecessor. That's not necessarily a drawback, though: you get great-looking photos with impressive auto HDR, spot-on dynamics, and lifelike colors. Check out our Motorola Razr+ (2025) review for camera samples and more.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just landing, some shoppers might hold out for Samsung. But let's face it: once pre-orders for Samsung's foldable wrap up, it might be quite some time before we see a solid discount.

So, if you're looking to flip into a next-gen experience without paying a premium price, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is absolutely worth checking out. Get yours at Amazon while this rare $186 discount lasts — which might not be long.

