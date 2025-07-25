Smashing Amazon deal shaves 50% off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE
Hurry up and save 50% on the larger-sized, 4G-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with this epic Amazon deal.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is here, but at nearly $500, it's not the most budget-friendly Samsung timepiece you can get. Well, if you're looking for a more affordable Classic model, the Watch 6 Classic fits the bill! This bad boy is a stunning 50% off right now, bringing it down under the $250 mark.
Let's get some context here. This promo is suited especially for users seeking LTE and a large touchscreen on their wrist. Yep, the 50% discount is live on the 47mm 4G-ready model. It's also quite rare — we've seen it topped only once in the last few months, so it's obviously worth a look.
The Samsung timepiece is no slouch when it comes to tracking your heart rate, sleep quality, body temperature, and more. In case you're wondering, activity tracking is just as good. The device can automatically detect various workouts, including swimming, and lets you track more than 90 different exercises. It can even break down activities into different heart rate zones, providing insights on how intense each workout has been.
However you look at it, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a solid smartwatch, even though it's not the most contemporary device. And now that you can buy the larger variant with 4G support for $239 off its original price, it's an even more exciting pick. Get yours at Amazon in Black and save big while it lasts.
It might not be the freshest face in the lineup, but the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still holds its own like a champ. For starters, its 1.5-inch ultra-bright Super AMOLED touchscreen gives you plenty of room to see your stats. And with the rotating bezel, changing widgets is as easy as ever.
What about battery life? While it's nowhere near as long-lasting as a Garmin watch per charge, this model should still stay on your wrist for about 36 hours with activity tracking and sleep coaching. Keep in mind that using the always-on display feature will diminish the overall battery life. Find out more about battery life and other details through our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review.
