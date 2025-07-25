$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Smashing Amazon deal shaves 50% off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE

Hurry up and save 50% on the larger-sized, 4G-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with this epic Amazon deal.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is here, but at nearly $500, it's not the most budget-friendly Samsung timepiece you can get. Well, if you're looking for a more affordable Classic model, the Watch 6 Classic fits the bill! This bad boy is a stunning 50% off right now, bringing it down under the $250 mark.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 50% off

$239 off (50%)
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is down by 50% at Amazon right now, making it cheaper than it's been in months. The promo is only available on the LTE-ready model with a 47mm case in Black. Get one and save big while it lasts.
Let's get some context here. This promo is suited especially for users seeking LTE and a large touchscreen on their wrist. Yep, the 50% discount is live on the 47mm 4G-ready model. It's also quite rare — we've seen it topped only once in the last few months, so it's obviously worth a look.

It might not be the freshest face in the lineup, but the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still holds its own like a champ. For starters, its 1.5-inch ultra-bright Super AMOLED touchscreen gives you plenty of room to see your stats. And with the rotating bezel, changing widgets is as easy as ever.

The Samsung timepiece is no slouch when it comes to tracking your heart rate, sleep quality, body temperature, and more. In case you're wondering, activity tracking is just as good. The device can automatically detect various workouts, including swimming, and lets you track more than 90 different exercises. It can even break down activities into different heart rate zones, providing insights on how intense each workout has been.

What about battery life? While it's nowhere near as long-lasting as a Garmin watch per charge, this model should still stay on your wrist for about 36 hours with activity tracking and sleep coaching. Keep in mind that using the always-on display feature will diminish the overall battery life. Find out more about battery life and other details through our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review.

However you look at it, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a solid smartwatch, even though it's not the most contemporary device. And now that you can buy the larger variant with 4G support for $239 off its original price, it's an even more exciting pick. Get yours at Amazon in Black and save big while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
