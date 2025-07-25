$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Rare Bose SoundLink Max promo goes live at Amazon, but only for a short while

Access premium sound without paying a premium price with Amazon's latest SoundLink Max deal.

Bose SoundLink Max placed on a bar with two glasses on either side.
Want epic sound in a stylish package? The Bose SoundLink Max might just be the one to get right now, thanks to Amazon's latest bargain. At the moment, you can get either color for a hefty $70 off, which knocks it to a much more attractive price.

Bose SoundLink Max: $70 off at Amazon

$70 off (18%)
The Bose SoundLink Max is once again a way more attractive choice for music lovers. The premium Bluetooth speakers with many extras is down by $70 at Amazon in both colors. This sale will only remain live for a limited time, so act fast and save while you can.
Even though we've seen past discounts of as much as $100, the truth is this portable Bluetooth speaker doesn't frequently go on sale. In fact, excluding Prime Day, the last deal we spotted was over a month ago. That makes this a rare opportunity to lock in premium sound wherever you go without paying a premium price.

But is this bad boy worth it? After all, even with the current discount, you're looking at nearly $330, while some JBL alternatives can often be found for about $250. Truth be told, it's not the best choice for users on a budget. Those seeking premium quality, advanced features, and exceptional sound, however, will find the SoundLink Max a delight.

Speaking of features, this buddy offers quite a lot of connection and codec options, providing incredible versatility. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, as well as SBC, aptX Adaptive, and AAC codecs — so your music sounds as good as your phone allows. Google Fast Pair, Bose SimpleSync, Bluetooth Multipoint, and Snapdragon Sound are on deck as well, and so is a 3.5mm audio jack.

But it's not only these extras that count. The SoundLink Max delivers impressive sound quality, giving you stereo playback that lets your favorite tunes truly shine. Out of the box, it might not have as much low-end as some of JBL's speakers, but you can easily change that with an equalizer.

Battery life is just as good — the Bose unit can give you up to 20 hours of total playtime per charge. Add in an IP67 rating and a rugged, modern-looking design, and you've got a perfect music companion for just about any occasion. So, what do you think? If the SoundLink Max sounds like your kind of speaker, now's your chance to get it for $70 off.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
