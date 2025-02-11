Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price





Razr Plus flagship is available at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $600 discount at the time of this writing. All three of these trendy foldable phones are on sale at massive discounts right now, and somewhat predictably, the older model is the most affordable of the bunch. Originally priced at a whopping $999.99 and regularly marked down by $450 or $500 in recent months, the 2023-releasedflagship is available at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $600 discount at the time of this writing.

Motorola razr+ $600 off (60%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options Buy at Amazon





At its new record low price, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell delivers essentially unrivaled value for your money, crushing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the aforementioned Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) in that particular department.





made it crystal clear around a year and a half ago, this is not a flawless device, offering unremarkable software support (at least compared to Samsung's top foldable options) and feeling a bit wobbly in the hand, which is obviously not a very encouraging sign as far as long-term durability is concerned. As our Motorola Razr Plus (2023) review made it crystal clear around a year and a half ago, this is not a flawless device, offering unremarkable software support (at least compared to Samsung's top foldable options) and feeling a bit wobbly in the hand, which is obviously not a very encouraging sign as far as long-term durability is concerned.

Those 6.9 and 3.6-inch AMOLED displays with 165 and 144Hz refresh rate support respectively are however pretty much impossible to beat in terms of both size and quality, crucially contributing to a stunning design with very slim bezels and an overall very thin profile.





The internal specifications are definitely not bad either (especially for the phone's new price tag), including a respectable 8GB RAM count and generous 256 gigs of storage space in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, as well as a decently sized 3,800mAh battery with reasonably fast 30W charging capabilities.





Keep in mind that the handset's outrageous new $600 discount is only available through Amazon (at least for the time being) for black and blue color options, and if you want to receive your cheaper-than-ever Razr+ (2023) foldable by Valentine's Day, you'll have to place your order as soon as possible... and be a Prime member. Non-members can obviously take advantage of the exact same deal, but their deliveries will take a little longer.