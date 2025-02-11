Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023)
If you want to get your better half something modern, stylish, and powerful this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) might be a smarter buy than both the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024).

All three of these trendy foldable phones are on sale at massive discounts right now, and somewhat predictably, the older model is the most affordable of the bunch. Originally priced at a whopping $999.99 and regularly marked down by $450 or $500 in recent months, the 2023-released Razr Plus flagship is available at a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $600 discount at the time of this writing.

Motorola razr+

$600 off (60%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options
Buy at Amazon

At its new record low price, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell delivers essentially unrivaled value for your money, crushing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the aforementioned Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) in that particular department.

As our Motorola Razr Plus (2023) review made it crystal clear around a year and a half ago, this is not a flawless device, offering unremarkable software support (at least compared to Samsung's top foldable options) and feeling a bit wobbly in the hand, which is obviously not a very encouraging sign as far as long-term durability is concerned.

Those 6.9 and 3.6-inch AMOLED displays with 165 and 144Hz refresh rate support respectively are however pretty much impossible to beat in terms of both size and quality, crucially contributing to a stunning design with very slim bezels and an overall very thin profile.

The internal specifications are definitely not bad either (especially for the phone's new price tag), including a respectable 8GB RAM count and generous 256 gigs of storage space in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, as well as a decently sized 3,800mAh battery with reasonably fast 30W charging capabilities.

Keep in mind that the handset's outrageous new $600 discount is only available through Amazon (at least for the time being) for black and blue color options, and if you want to receive your cheaper-than-ever Razr+ (2023) foldable by Valentine's Day, you'll have to place your order as soon as possible... and be a Prime member. Non-members can obviously take advantage of the exact same deal, but their deliveries will take a little longer.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
61 stories
11 Feb, 2025
Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-buy with this huge $420 Amazon discount
10 Jan, 2025
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
06 Jan, 2025
It's 2025, and the half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is a must-buy yet again
18 Dec, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless